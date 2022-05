Two people were shot this afternoon near the Sudley Towne Plaza shopping center outside Manassas, and the gunman has not been found. Police say the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the 7500 block of Helmsdale Place. Two men were taken to the hospital before police arrived, the department said on Twitter. Both were conscious as of Wednesday afternoon.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO