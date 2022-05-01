ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Udine Far East Film Festival: South Korea’s ‘Miracle: Letters to the President’ Takes Top Prize

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136Mq6_0fPnGNPN00

South Korean romantic drama Miracle: Letters to the President was the big winner Sunday night at the closing ceremony of the 24th Far East Film Festival (FEFF), the popular Asian specialty event held each spring in the picturesque northern Italian city of Udine.

The film, directed and co-written by Lee Jang-hoon ( Be With You ), took home Udine’s top-prize Golden Mulberry award, which is decided annually by a popular vote of the festival’s public attendees. Described by organizers as “a sweet-natured hymn to the power of dreams,” Miracle tells the real-life story of a high school mathematics prodigy who works together with his family to bring a private train station to their remote rural community.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Chinese film industry was the other big winner in Udine on Sunday. Chinese auteur Li Ruijun’s rural-set stunner Return to Dust took home the runner-up audience award, while Beijing-based filmmaker Xing Wenxiong’s blockbuster comedy To Cool to Kill came in third place. Both films were enthusiastically embraced by Udine’s famously vocal and broadminded festival-goers.

Japanese screen legend Takeshi Kitano was presented with Udine’s lifetime achievement award this year. The 75-year-old actor/director/comedian was unable to attend the festival in person, but he appeared via a live video feed beamed into Udine’s grand Teatro Nuovo to accept his trophy, telling the crowd, “I’m now editing together my new film and I hope to come to Udine to present it to you.”

The Udine festival mounted a strong pandemic-era recovery in 2022, after being forced to pivot to online during the preceding two years. The festival brought over 70 filmmaker guests from Asia and screened 72 films (13 world premieres, 18 international premieres, 11 European premieres and 13 Italian premieres) for a festival audience that totaled over 40,000 people (nearly half of the city’s total population of 100,000). The event also retained some of the digital innovations forced by the pandemic, streaming 28 of the festival titles over the Italian MYmovies video platform, which drew an additional 10,000 virtual festival-goers from 24 countries.

Udine’s jury for the best debut film — comprised of the Manetti Bros. and Vanja Kaludjercic, director of the Rotterdam Film Festival — handed the White Mulberry award to Xing’s Too Cool to Kill. Holders of the festival’s Black Dragon pass — a top-tier badge for cineastes that allows premium access to all screenings — also voted for a separate audience award, which went to Return to Dust. Online viewers of the Mymovies platform similarly picked their favorite title, which this year was awarded to the South Korean political thriller, Kingmaker, by Byun Sung-hyun. An all-new prize for best screenplay was presented to Japanese director Jojo Hideo’s Love Nonetheless.

The 2022 Far East Festival also revived its various industry functions, which took place over seven days at venues scattered throughout Udine’s historic city center. Some 250 European film professionals came to participate in the event’s Focus Asia project market and industry sessions. Udine also brought back the FEFF Campus, a film journalism apprenticeship program that flies in 10 young aspiring writers/critics from around the world for a week of hands-on festival training and industry exposure.

In her closing remarks Sunday evening, festival co-founder Sabrina Baracetti urged the audience to mark their calendars for next year, when FEFF will celebrate its 25-year anniversary with a special edition running April 21-29, 2023.

“Things in the world may not yet be normal,” Baracetti said from the stage. “There is a pandemic; and there is a terrible war. But the important thing right now is that we are here together celebrating this art form that we love.”

As she walked off the stage, she added: “Until next year, peace and love!”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Schrader to Receive Venice Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Honor

Paul Schrader, director of American Gigolo, Cat People, First Reformed and The Card Counter and the screenwriter of Martin Scorsese’s classics Raging Bull and Taxi Driver, will be honored with this year’s Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. Schrader’s work is inextricably linked with the New Hollywood revolution in American cinema in the 1960s and 1970s. After starting as a film critic, Schrader made his name as a screenwriter, penning scripts for directors such as Sidney Pollack (The Yakuza) and Brian De Palma (Obsession). But he is best-known for his four collaborations with Martin Scorsese, starting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sally Phillips Comedy ‘How to Please a Woman’ Sells to U.S., U.K.

European sales group Beta Cinema has closed multiple territory deals for How To Please A Woman, a Brit comedy starring Sally Phillips (Veep, Bridget Jones’ Diary) ahead of the film’s market screening in Cannes later this month. Brainstorm Media picked up all U.S. rights for the film, which sees Phillips play a 50-year wallflower who sets up a home-cleaning service featuring sexy male cleaners who provide “extra benefits” for their female clients. Brainstorm plans to bow the film theatrically in the U.S. July 22.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars DayMichael Winterbottom...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Unveils Dates for Hybrid 2023 Festival

After an all virtual festival in 2021 and an 11th-hour switch to online again in 2022, Sundance is planning a hybrid film festival for its 2023 iteration. The festival will run Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, the Sundance Institute said Tuesday, with the in-person portion taking place in Park City, Utah. The 2023 fest will also have online elements, but the extent to which the festival programming will be available virtually is still being decided.More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Fest Names Beth Janson, Former Tribeca Film Institute Head, as COONeon, Nat Geo to Release Sundance Opener 'Fire of Love'Paul Pope,...
PARK CITY, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ San Diego Premiere Spectacle, Including Tom Cruise’s Helicopter Arrival

In typical Tom Cruise fashion, Top Gun: Maverick did not premiere with any old red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard. Instead, ahead of the film’s debut at Cannes in just a few short weeks, Paramount unveiled the action film on Wednesday with a San Diego takeover of retired aircraft carrier USS Midway — and a true action-star entrance. While his castmates took a more grounded approach, Cruise, a licensed pilot, arrived via helicopter, landing on the edge of the vessel and strutting to the entrance of the red carpet to the cheers of fans, joking that an Uber entrance was just too...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takeshi Kitano
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Meg Ryan to Direct and Star Alongside David Duchovny in Rom-Com ‘What Happens Later’

When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle icon Meg Ryan is set to dust off her ’90s rom-com roots and will direct and star in What Happens Later alongside David Duchovny. The film — based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside fellow playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn and Ryan — is described by the filmmakers as an “evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEthan Hawke's Paul Newman/Joanne Woodward Tribute 'The Last Movie Stars' to Screen in Cannes ClassicsCannes: Danish Star Trine Dyrholm Joins 'Birthday Girl' From 'Papillon' DirectorCannes Adds Two More...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Minnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn’t “Hot Enough” by ‘Good Will Hunting’ Producer Was So “Devastating”

Minnie Driver says hearing from a Good Will Hunting producer that she wasn’t “hot enough” to play her Oscar-nominated role “could have been way more damaging than it was,” but still says as a young Hollywood talent, it was “devastating” to hear. In a new interview with The Cut, the Starstruck actress opened up about the experiences of breaking out in Hollywood as a 20-something woman, including the intense public interest around her personal life and the damaging things said to actresses about their looks. While speaking about her 2016 revelation — that an unnamed Good Will Hunting producer told her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#South Korean#Asian#Italian#Danish#French#Chinese#Japanese
The Hollywood Reporter

Florida Taxpayers Sue Gov. Ron DeSantis for Eliminating Disney’s Special District

Taxpayers of a county adjacent to Disney’s theme park area have joined the battle of Reedy Creek, claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated their rights when he signed a law dissolving the special tax district. In a complaint seeking to block the law filed Tuesday in Florida federal court, residents who live near Disney World argue they and other taxpayers will be burdened with at least $1 billion in Disney’s bond debt if the state follows through with its plan to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. “It is without question that Defendant Governor DeSantis intended to punish Disney for...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

President Biden Blasts “Radical” Roe v. Wade Draft, Warns Other Rights Threatened

President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted what he called a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, warning that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden said he hoped the draft wouldn’t be finalized by justices, contending it reflects a “fundamental shift in American jurisprudence” that threatens “other basic rights” like privacy and marriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterAbortion in Film: THR Critics Recommend 12 Movies to RevisitReport: Supreme Court Draft Suggests Roe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars’ Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in ‘A New Hope’

James Earl Jones was paid only $7,000 to voice Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope — but the actor says for him at the time, it was a huge score. To celebrate Star Wars Day, The Hollywood Reporter looked back at some interviews Jones gave through the years, in which he talked about voicing the legendary sci-fi villain.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars Day'Star Wars' and Stoney Clover Lane's Collab Is Ready for Your Next Galactic Starcruiser AdventureThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

The Queen is all smiles in stunning unseen portrait to mark Platinum Jubilee

A stunning, previously unseen portrait of the Queen enjoying a joke will go on show for the first time this week to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The intimate new shot, titled Platinum Queen: Felicity, shows the monarch smiling after an amusing comment made by her close confidante and dresser Angela Kelly, who was helping to rearrange her clothing at the time. It was taken by the holographer Rob Munday during a 2004 photographic session from which he created 'Equanimity' the first official 3D portrait of the Queen.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Report: Supreme Court Draft Suggests Roe v. Wade Could Be Overturned

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.More from The Hollywood ReporterAbortion in Film: THR Critics Recommend 12 Movies to RevisitPresident Biden Blasts "Radical" Roe v. Wade Draft, Warns...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and ‘Spring Awakening’ Team on Reuniting for Doc 15 Years Later

Lea Michele says the idea to reunite the original Broadway Spring Awakening cast came in a dream. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter on the New York premiere carpet for the new HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known — which is part performance, part reunion special — the actress, who played the leading character Wendia, recalled one other time the group had considered it: “Maybe during the 10-year anniversary” of the show from Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, based on the 1891 teen drama by Frank Wedekind.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Almost Famous' Musical Coming to Broadway in 2022Events of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Radcliffe Transforms Into “Weird Al” Yankovic in First Trailer for Roku Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe, wig and all, is set to shred on the accordion as “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.  Roku closed out its NewFronts presentation Tuesday at the Chelsea Factory in New York City with the first trailer for the biopic. It was introduced via video by Yankovic, who is currently on tour, and teased by Radcliffe, who appeared onstage earlier in the event to promote the film and half-jokingly encourage audience members to “buy some ads.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku, Apollo Among Bidders for Starz Stake as Lionsgate Mulls OptionsRoku to Develop Original Series With Martha...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Alex Pettyfer, Maria Bakalova, Tom Hopper, Frank Grillo Board True Crime Feature ‘Branded’

Alex Pettyfer (Back Roads, Magic Mike) Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), Tom Hopper (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Umbrella Academy) and Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Copshop, Lamborghini) are set to star in the true crime film Branded, based on the David Grann’s New Yorker article The Brand. The film will be directed by Kieron Hawkes (Power), from a screenplay by Alessandro Camon, whose work includes The Messenger (for which he and Oren Moverman received an Oscar nomination and the Berlinale Silver Bear), and the upcoming The Listener.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Ray Liotta, Saffron Burrows, Odeya...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Eva Yates Named BBC Film Head, Replacing A24-Bound Rose Garnett

Eva Yates has been promoted to director of BBC Film, taking the top job that is being vacated by Rose Garnett as she moves to A24. Yates, who joined BBC Film under Garnett in 2017 as commissioning executive and had been due to take up the position this month in an interim capacity, was unveiled as the new BBC Film boss on Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Sally Phillips Comedy 'How to Please a Woman' Sells to U.S., U.K.'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars DayMichael Winterbottom on Gaza Conflict Doc 'Eleven Days in May' and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap Unveils Equity Pledge to Increase Representation On Its Original Programming

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has launched an equity pledge that seeks to have 50 percent of its Snap Originals talent, crew and production company owners or leaders be women and/or come from historically underrepresented backgrounds in the next three years. “Our Equity Partnership Pledge is another step in Snap’s continued commitment to drive deep systemic change in the entertainment and tech industry,” Vanessa Guthrie, Snap’s head of original content, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We aim to model inclusive storytelling, both on and off camera, across our Snap Originals and are proud to work with production partners who share in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Guy Pearce, Te Kohe Tuhaka to Star in Lee Tamahori Actioner ‘The Convert’

Guy Pearce (The Hurt Locker, Memento) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Dead Lands, Love and Monsters) have signed on to star in The Convert, a period action epic set in 19th century New Zealand from Die Another Day and Once Were Warriors director Lee Tamahori. The feature, which begins principal photography around the North Island of New Zealand in September, is being sold worldwide by Mister Smith Entertainment, which will introduce the project to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market later this month.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils New Italian Slate, Rome HeadquartersCannes: Daniel Bruhl, Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch Team for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy