Amy Winehouse's stepfather Richard Collins - who supported star throughout her singing career - dies aged 71 days after being admitted to hospital

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Amy Winehouse's stepfather Richard Collins has died this week aged 71.

Richard, who passed away days after being treated in hospital, supported Amy throughout her career until her death in 2011 aged 27.

Richard, who was married to the singer's mother Janis, helped set up The Amy Winehouse Foundation after her tragic death from alcohol poisoning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BhO5_0fPnFVBk00
Heartbreaking: Amy Winehouse's stepfather Richard Collins has died this week aged 71 (Richard pictured with his wife Janis in 2013)

A statement on The Amy Winehouse Foundation's Twitter confirmed the news of Richard's passing.

It reads: 'We are very sad to bring you the news that our trustee Richard Collins, has passed away this week.

'Devoted and caring husband to Janis, and Dad to Michael and Jess, we will always remember his great humour and sense of fun. Sending much love to all the family.'

It comes just days after Richard's wife Janis confirmed on April 25 that her husband was in hospital and she had 'nearly lost him'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIUbL_0fPnFVBk00
Family: Richard, who passed away days after being treated in hospital, supported Amy throughout her career until her death in 2011 aged 27 (Amy pictured in 2011)

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: 'Hi all in Twitter land, hubby has been in hospital since last week and we nearly lost him twice!

'I would like to thank all the medics Royal Free London for giving him great care and attention. I sadly will not respond back to your tweets but only give updates. Janis xxx.'

Several fans expressed their condolences following the announcement, with one writing: 'Such a lovely man. I’ve met him a couple of times and he was always so kind and lovely. My love and thoughts are with Janis and his family at this sad time. Godspeed Richard x'.

Another said: 'Sending love and my deepest condolences to Janis and his family. Richard, you'll always be remembered ♥️'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJMsN_0fPnFVBk00
Support: Richard, who was married to the singer's mother Janis, helped set up The Amy Winehouse Foundation after her tragic death from alcohol poisoning (pictured with Janis, centre, and Amy's father Mitch, right, in 2020)

Another fan wrote: 'Devastating news! I am truly sorry to hear this @JanisWinehouse. He was such a nice and loving person. Definitely [wil] be missed. Thoughts and prayers with you and the whole family!'

Richard appeared on an episode of ITV's Lorraine alongside Janis in July last year where they became emotional discussing Amy and her legacy.

During the interview, Richard recalled the heartbreaking moment that he had to tell Janis her daughter had passed away.

He said: 'It was the worst day of my life. I got the phone call to say that Amy had gone, it was actually her cousin who phoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BplaV_0fPnFVBk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7oBA_0fPnFVBk00
Well wishes: Several fans expressed their condolences following the announcement, with one writing: 'I’ve met him a couple of times and he was always so kind and lovely'

'I said don't be silly we were with her yesterday. We were with her yesterday. He said no I'm being absolutely serious.

'And I had to tell Janis. I said to Janis I don't know what to say, she's gone.

'And she looked at me, she thought I was talking about my mum because my mum died a month after Amy, my mum was seriously ill. I said no, no, no. Your baby's gone.'

Richard added: 'The family bent over backwards, but what people seem to forget was that she was a married woman, she was 27, she was living independently, she was wealthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVRLH_0fPnFVBk00
Interview: Richard appeared on an episode of ITV's Lorraine alongside Janis in July last year where they became emotional discussing Amy and her legacy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTz2b_0fPnFVBk00
Richard said: 'People tried to help her, from her management, to [Amy's father] Mitch, to Janis, the family - Amy did what she wanted to do, that was the bottom line of it' 

'People tried to help her, from her management, to [Amy's father] Mitch, to Janis, the family - Amy did what she wanted to do, that was the bottom line of it.

'People think she was a very weak character, she wasn't, far from it - she was very strong.'

Amy soared to fame upon the release of Frank in 2003, as she gained both critical and commercial success with the debut as her jazz-inspired vocals won fans all over before her second album Back To Black's introduction three years later.

In a heartbreaking turn of fate, the London-born icon's dazzling career was plighted by her demons after she fell into the clutches of drink and drug addiction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CLze_0fPnFVBk00
Career: Amy soared to fame upon the release of Frank in 2003, as she gained both critical and commercial success with her debut (pictured in 2008)

As she ascended higher on the fame ladder she discovered her demons - in drink, drugs and also eating disorders, which her brother Alex insists contributed to her death.

In 2011, an inquest gave a verdict of misadventure after finding that she had 416mg of alcohol per decilitre in her blood.

A second inquest in 2013 confirmed that she died of accidental alcohol poisoning.

For confidential help and support call Samaritans for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNKdP_0fPnFVBk00
Icon: As she ascended higher on the fame ladder she discovered her demons - in drink, drugs and also eating disorders, which her brother Alex insists contributed to her death (pictured in 2007)

