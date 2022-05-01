ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans RB Hassan Haskins: 3 things to know

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KM99s_0fPnF3nt00

The Tennessee Titans drafted Michigan running back Hassan Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft (No. 131 overall), which was somewhat of a surprising pick considering the circumstances.

We’ll explain why and more as we take a look at three things to know about the Titans’ newest running back.

Similar style to Derrick Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uR03_0fPnF3nt00
AP Photo/John Amis

If the Titans were going to take a running back at all in the draft, we thought it should be one who can be a third-down specialist that catches pass, etc., rather than a traditional runner.

Instead, the Titans drafted someone who is very similar to their current starting back, Derrick Henry.

Haskins describes himself as a “powerful, aggressive runner,” and there’s no doubt his strength is running downhill and between the tackles.

“I just feel like I’m a powerful back, but I’ve got everything in the tool bag, Haskins said. “I run angry. I don’t want to get hit in the backfield or none of that. I’m trying to gain yards and get those extra little YAC yards. I’m just a powerful, aggressive runner.”

Haskins, who is a plus in pass protection, has the potential to be a back who can contribute on all three downs, but his limited experience with catching passes (24 receptions at Michigan) could hurt his chances to do so right away.

An Adrian Peterson fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcuOU_0fPnF3nt00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Growing up, Adrian Peterson, who had a similar running style to Haskins’ and Henry’s, is the Michigan product’s favorite back.

“No. 1 was Adrian Peterson,” Haskins revealed. “That was my dude. I feel like he can do it all, run through you. I feel like he had it all in his toolbelt. I feel like I have the same attributes. I’m going to keep working on it, getting better and see what happens.”

How he fits in 2022 and beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHjoU_0fPnF3nt00
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

In 2022, Haskins will compete for the backup job behind Henry, along with Dontrell Hilliard, Trenton Cannon, and Jordan Wilkins. We might also see him do some special teams work.

If he secures one of the top two spots behind Henry, we’d expect Haskins to see limited work at best in the passing game, at least from the start.

Looking ahead, Henry’s contract runs through 2023, so perhaps the Titans have an eye on the future with this pick as well. After all, as we already mentioned, Haskins’ skill set practically mirrors that of Henry’s.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Names NFL Draft's Best Wide Receiver

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were already seen as winners when they landed who many believe to be the best pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. But according to veteran broadcaster (and former Pro Bowl receiver) Cris Collinsworth, they also landed the draft's best wideout as well. "Jameson...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
Person
Adrian Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

LOOK: Traded Texans QB Deshuan Watson All Smiles At Browns Workout

In an NFL offseason that's been littered with star-studded players switching teams, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest of them all. The three-time Pro-Bowler was seen on the Browns' practice field Monday in Cleveland gear for the first time since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans Released 2 Players Following The NFL Draft

The Houston Texans cleared out further space on their roster Tuesday to make room for incoming 2022 draft picks. Per the team, offensive lineman Sam Cooper and defensive end Kingsley Keke have been waived. The latter was picked up by the Texans off of waivers in January. Keke, a 2019...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Explored 2 Blockbuster Quarterback Trades

Earlier this week, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made headlines for what he said about rookie quarterback Malik Willis. The veteran made it clear he did not think it was his job to mentor Willis. "I don't think it's my job to mentor him," Tannehill said. "But if he learns from me along the way, that's a great thing."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas among six programs in the running for Emoni Bates

Since the conclusion of Arkansas Basketball’s season, head coach Eric Musselman has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing four transfers including Trevon Brazille from Missouri. Could the 2023 roster take on another talented player from the transfer portal? Emoni Bates, a small forward from Memphis, has listed Arkansas in his top-6 options for a transfer destination, Bates tells On3. In a statement to On3, Bates is thankful for his time as a Memphis Tiger but is ready to find another home. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Bates, the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, averaged 9.7 points per game in his freshman campaign at Memphis before missing most of the season due to a back injury that he suffered in late January. Along with Arkansas, Bates is considering Michigan, DePaul, Seton Hall, Louisville, and Eastern Michigan.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy