Tennessee Titans RB Hassan Haskins: 3 things to know

The Tennessee Titans drafted Michigan running back Hassan Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft (No. 131 overall), which was somewhat of a surprising pick considering the circumstances.

We’ll explain why and more as we take a look at three things to know about the Titans’ newest running back.

Similar style to Derrick Henry

If the Titans were going to take a running back at all in the draft, we thought it should be one who can be a third-down specialist that catches pass, etc., rather than a traditional runner.

Instead, the Titans drafted someone who is very similar to their current starting back, Derrick Henry.

Haskins describes himself as a “powerful, aggressive runner,” and there’s no doubt his strength is running downhill and between the tackles.

“I just feel like I’m a powerful back, but I’ve got everything in the tool bag, Haskins said. “I run angry. I don’t want to get hit in the backfield or none of that. I’m trying to gain yards and get those extra little YAC yards. I’m just a powerful, aggressive runner.”

Haskins, who is a plus in pass protection, has the potential to be a back who can contribute on all three downs, but his limited experience with catching passes (24 receptions at Michigan) could hurt his chances to do so right away.

An Adrian Peterson fan

Growing up, Adrian Peterson, who had a similar running style to Haskins’ and Henry’s, is the Michigan product’s favorite back.

“No. 1 was Adrian Peterson,” Haskins revealed. “That was my dude. I feel like he can do it all, run through you. I feel like he had it all in his toolbelt. I feel like I have the same attributes. I’m going to keep working on it, getting better and see what happens.”

How he fits in 2022 and beyond

In 2022, Haskins will compete for the backup job behind Henry, along with Dontrell Hilliard, Trenton Cannon, and Jordan Wilkins. We might also see him do some special teams work.

If he secures one of the top two spots behind Henry, we’d expect Haskins to see limited work at best in the passing game, at least from the start.

Looking ahead, Henry’s contract runs through 2023, so perhaps the Titans have an eye on the future with this pick as well. After all, as we already mentioned, Haskins’ skill set practically mirrors that of Henry’s.