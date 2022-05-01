ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Ducey orders flags at half-staff for Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day

By KOLD News 13 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, May 2, in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day....

Experts say Arizona is entering an era of limits when it comes to state’s water future

PHOENIX — Arizona was once in a great spot when it came to conserving water, but a drastic population growth has pushed the state into what experts say is an era of limits. Since the 1950s, the state’s population has grown by more than 550%, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. As a result, leaders are looking for ways to save the states greatest resource.
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
A.G. candidate calls on Brnovich to resign following details exposed during investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes called for the resignation of current A.G. Mark Brnovich and the state’s Auditor General to open an investigation following details exposed in an Arizona’s Family Investigation. The investigation found that Brnovich’s office has increasingly diverted funds earmarked for consumer protection to pay for legal battles that have nothing to do with consumer fraud.
Arizona to widen Interstate 10

(The Center Square) – In a long-fought win for local officials, Arizona will soon widen a portion of Interstate 10. The state is investing $400 million to widen the road due to the passage of Senate Bill 1239. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Wednesday.
Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Las Vegas shooting survivor from Arizona meets her first blood donor at Phoenix event

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona woman who survived the 2017 Las Vegas shooting thanked her blood donors on Friday at a special event but also got a surprise meeting herself. “I am so thankful and grateful that I’m standing here in front of you to thank you,” said Jovanna Calzadillas. “Keep doing what you’re doing and fight for people like.” She got a standing ovation from everyone there. But then she got to meet Thad Bodker, from Henderson, Nevada, who was her blood donor. He drove hundreds of miles to Phoenix to surprise her. Calzadillas, her husband and Bodker then embraced while the crowd clapped. Bodker has donated 27 times.
