Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Soft pastels not only are more powdery than hard pastels but because they contain less binder they also contain more pigment. The very best of them are formulated with an incredibly high ratio of pigment to binder to offer unmatched color richness, all while leaving less dust in their wake. Professional-grade pastels also have excellent lightfastness. While these colorful sticks can be costly, a set of reliable and beautiful ones is a worthwhile...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO