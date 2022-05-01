ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades.

Reuter gave the Packers an overall NFL Draft grade of an A. Specifically, he gave the Packers an A for Day 1, an A- for Day 2, and an A for Day 3.

Here is a full look at the Packers draft class.

Packers 2022 NFL Draft picks

No. 22: Georgia linebacker Quay Walker

No. 28: Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

No. 34: North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson

No. 92: UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan

No. 132: Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs

No. 140: Wake Forest offensive tackle Zach Tom

No. 179: South Carolina linebacker Kingsley Enagbare

No. 228: Georgia Tech linebacker Tariq Carpenter

No. 234: Miami defensive tackle Jonathan Ford

No. 249: Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker

No. 258: Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure

Reuter on the Packers’ haul

Many expected the Packers to take a receiver with one of their first-round picks, but they instead opted to solidify the defense with two of the draft’s best players at their respective positions. Green Bay then traded up for Watson at No. 34 early in the second round, giving Aaron Rodgers an explosive weapon on offense.

Overall, the Packers used their 11 selections to add depth throughout the roster, and there are quite a few potential difference makers in their draft class.

“Two Georgia defenders made their way to a Green Bay front seven in need of youth and athleticism, which made a lot of sense given the price other teams paid for receivers early in the first round,” said Reuter. “The Packers paid a mid-second round pick themselves to trade up for Watson, eschewing Skyy Moore and George Pickens to grab Watson as a potential downfield playmaker. Rhyan’s versatility and toughness made him an easy third-round pick.

“Doubs and Toure give the team more options at receiver, which was a requirement coming out of this draft. Tom’s intelligence and versatility are exactly what the Packers covet (they selected him using the comp pick gained from losing center Corey Linsley). Enagbare is a powerful edge rusher, an excellent find late in the fifth round. Walker’s play lacked consistency at Penn State, but his potential to play left tackle was worth a pick in the late stages of the draft.”

Comments / 16

Benjamin May
4d ago

Good draft. I'm excited to see Watson and the rest of the receivers go to work. Welcome to the North, fellas.

Reply
7
PennyLaine St.John
3d ago

I'm excited about Watson, I hope he can read Aarons mind like Adams and Jordy could. That's something MVS and ASB couldn't figure out. And that defense is gonna destroy teams! 🤞🧀

Reply(1)
3
