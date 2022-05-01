Notre Dame safety Isaiah Pryor signs free agent contract following 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Saints are getting an influx of Notre Dame talent on defense. Shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft wrapped, New Orleans signed former Fighting Irish safety Isaiah Pryor to a deal, adding him through unrestricted free agency.

“Isaiah Pryor to the New Orleans Saints, per a league source,” tweeted Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Moreover, Pryor began his collegiate career as a member of Ohio State. Over three seasons with the Buckeyes, the talented safety accumulated 45 total tackles, six pass deflections, one sack and one interception. Then, Pryor took his talents to Notre Dame, where he amassed 50 total tackles, one pass deflection and one sack over two seasons for the Fighting Irish.

Additionally, Pryor was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017, and was listed as the nation’s No. 73 overall player, No. 11 safety and No. 9 player from the state of Georgia, according to the On3 Consensus rankings.

Now, Isaiah Pryor is getting his chance in the NFL. After playing for two huge programs throughout his college career, the former Ohio State and Notre Dame safety is ready for the challenge with the Saints.

More on Isaiah Pryor, New Orleans Saints

Isaiah Pryor is joining a tremendous haul for the Saints. It all started on Thursday, when New Orleans was able to secure former Ohio State star wide receiver Chris Olave, and former Northern Illinois offensive lineman Trevor Penning with their two draft picks.

First, Olave’s collegiate career began in 2018, where he played in seven games with 12 receptions, 197 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he upped his production to 48 receptions for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. During the 2020 season, Olave caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. This past season, Olave had his best year yet with 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Then, Penning turned heads throughout the draft process, showing his brute strength and immense skill on multiple occasions. He was a highly sought-after offensive lineman, and the Saints were able to secure his services to protect quarterback Jameis Winston.

As you can see, it was a fruitful night for the Saints. Time will tell if they set themselves up well for success in the post-Sean Payton era, but things are looking up for New Orleans.