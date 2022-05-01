Texas Longhorns commits and targets shine at regional track meets

Gerry Hamilton/Inside Texas

A number of Texas Longhorns commitments and targets competed in regional track meets around the state Friday and Saturday.

The headliner of the weekend was Texas signee Brenen Thompson. The On3 Consensus four-star took first in the 3A Region I meet in the 100 meters with a 10.29 FAT after posting 10.22 in the prelims. Thompson also took the 200 meters with a 21.0.

6A Region 1

On3 Consensus five-star IOL and Texas signee Devon Campbell took third in the discus with a mark of 156-7. He also finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 54-5.75.

On3 Consensus four-star and Texas A&M signee Hunter Erb took second in the discus at 157-11.

On3 Consensus four-star and Notre Dame verbal Peyton Bowen placed seventh in the triple jump at 44-11.75.

6A Region 2

Texas commitment and on3 Consensus four-star Ryan Niblett finished fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 10.51 (2.9) FAT. Niblett posted a PR of 10.41 (3.6) in the prelims. Niblett also finished fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 21.45 (4.1) FAT. He ran a PR of 21.25 (3.9) in the prelims.

Niblett finished fifth in the long jump as well, with a mark of 22-08.5 (1.3).

On3 Consensus four-star receiver and Longhorns target Jaquaize Pettaway posted a 10.80 (2.9) FAT 100 meters. That time placed eighth. Pettaway ran a wind aided 10.43 (6.7) in the prelims. Pettaway took 10th in the long jump with a leap of 21-10.5 (2.2).

SMU signee Pierre Goree took first once again, this time with a 10.23 (2.9) FAT.

On300 No. 110 and Oregon signee Khamari Terrell won the 200 meters with a time of 20.50 (4.1). He beat sophomore and national recruit Jelani Watkins. Watkins posted a 20.89 (4.1) after running 21.12 (3.9) in the prelims.

On3 Consensus four-star and Texas target Markis Deal heads to the state meet after finishing second in the short put with a toss of 54-09.

One notable from the shot put is Cy Woods 2023 linebacker Dylan Rogers. He finished eighth with a mark of 51-03.

Duncanville 2025 wide receiver with 20 offers Dakorien Moore finished eighth in the long jump with a PR mark of 22-04.5 (4.2).

2A Region 3

On3 Consensus four-star and Texas target Derion Gullette took fourth in the 200 meter prelims with a time of 22.87. He didn’t run in the finals. Gullette heads to state in the shot put after finishing second with a mark of 53-06.75. He finished 10th in the long jump with a leap of 20-06.25.

On300 No. 249 in the 2024 cycle Terry Bussey finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 10.81 FAT. Bussey won the title jump with a leap of 45-07.75.

Beckville 2024 RB and Texas offer J’Koby Williams took second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 39.73. Williams finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 22-02. He also finished third in the triple jump at 43-03.25.

6A Region 4

Converse Judson playmaker Anthony Evans took first in the 200 meters with a time of 21.43. Evans also finished fifth in the long jump with a mark of 22-0.

On3 Consensus four-star receiver and Notre Dame commit Braylon James took first in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.14. He placed fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 39.39. James’ recruitment is not 100% done, for those wondering.

On3 Consensus four-star sophomore Freddie Dubose placed second in the long jump with a leap of 22-06.25. Dubose won the triple jump with a mark of 47-02.75.

5A Region 2

On3 Consensus four-star IOL prospect in 2024 Dealyn Evans won the shot put with a mark of 53-8.75.

Midlothian 2024 wide receiver Bryant Wesco took fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 46-9.25.

3A Region 3

A notable result in the 3A Region III 200 meters was Rockdale freshman Tim Grice. Grice took first with a 21.85 (2.5) after a PR of 21.47 (3.1) in the prelims.

SPC Championships

Kinkaid junior athlete Micah Bell won the 100 meters with a time of 10.46 FAT. He took the double winning the 200 meters with a time of 20.89. Bell also won the long jump with an uber impressive mark of 24-5.25. Bell took second in the triple jump with a leap of 45-09.5.