WATCH: Pittsburgh GM tells incredible story that led Steelers to draft Ole Miss LB Mark Robinson

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven players throughout the course of the weekend. In the seventh round with the No. 225 overall pick, the Steelers drafted Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson.

Robinson had an adversity-filled collegiate career. He began as a running back but then bounced around a bit for a couple of years. Ultimately Robinson ended up at Ole Miss as a linebacker, and his ability to create opportunities for himself really attracted Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert on draft weekend.

“Mark Robinson is a real interesting story,” Colbert said. “Mark was a scholarship running back at Presbyterian University. Presbyterian dropped scholarships, so he looked for another opportunity and he went to Southeast Missouri as a scholarship player. Southeast Missouri during the COVID season didn’t play. He didn’t want to sit out a whole year, so he had an ex-teammate from back home at the University of Mississippi that encouraged him to come down there.

“He went there as a walk-on runner. They gave him some looks on defense just as a scout team player, and all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Wait a minute, this young man can play defense.’ About midway through the season, actually started nine games as an inside linebacker. Really caught our attention. He has a real explosive tackling demeanor about him. He’s a very, very interesting young man and really a self-made guy.”

Robinson is one of just two defensive players drafted by the Steelers

This past season at Ole Miss, Robinson played in 13 games and turned into a key player on the Rebels defense. He finished the season with 91 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

The Steelers also selected Texas A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal in the third round, but he and Robinson were the only two defensive players taken by Pittsburgh. They selected quarterback Kenny Pickett (No. 20), wide receiver George Pickens (No. 52), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (No. 138), tight end Connor Heyward (No. 208), and quarterback Chris Oladokun (No. 241) with their other selections over draft weekend.