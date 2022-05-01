ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WATCH: Pittsburgh GM tells incredible story that led Steelers to draft Ole Miss LB Mark Robinson

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeqcG_0fPnCBxV00
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven players throughout the course of the weekend. In the seventh round with the No. 225 overall pick, the Steelers drafted Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson.

Robinson had an adversity-filled collegiate career. He began as a running back but then bounced around a bit for a couple of years. Ultimately Robinson ended up at Ole Miss as a linebacker, and his ability to create opportunities for himself really attracted Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert on draft weekend.

“Mark Robinson is a real interesting story,” Colbert said. “Mark was a scholarship running back at Presbyterian University. Presbyterian dropped scholarships, so he looked for another opportunity and he went to Southeast Missouri as a scholarship player. Southeast Missouri during the COVID season didn’t play. He didn’t want to sit out a whole year, so he had an ex-teammate from back home at the University of Mississippi that encouraged him to come down there.

“He went there as a walk-on runner. They gave him some looks on defense just as a scout team player, and all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Wait a minute, this young man can play defense.’ About midway through the season, actually started nine games as an inside linebacker. Really caught our attention. He has a real explosive tackling demeanor about him. He’s a very, very interesting young man and really a self-made guy.”

Robinson is one of just two defensive players drafted by the Steelers

This past season at Ole Miss, Robinson played in 13 games and turned into a key player on the Rebels defense. He finished the season with 91 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

The Steelers also selected Texas A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal in the third round, but he and Robinson were the only two defensive players taken by Pittsburgh. They selected quarterback Kenny Pickett (No. 20), wide receiver George Pickens (No. 52), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (No. 138), tight end Connor Heyward (No. 208), and quarterback Chris Oladokun (No. 241) with their other selections over draft weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Says He Won't Mentor Rookie

With the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. It was a fascinating pick considering Ryan Tannehill is currently their starter. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tannehill commented on the Titans' newest addition to the quarterback room. Tannehill revealed that he...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Gm#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Ole Miss#Presbyterian University#Covid
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin addresses Kenny Pickett hand concerns

The biggest concern regarding Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett heading into the 2022 NFL Draft was whether or not his small hands (relatively speaking) would cause him problems being able to throw in the NFL. Clearly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t seem too fazed by the measurements as they made Pickett...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Browns’ firm Baker Mayfield stance won’t please QB

The Cleveland Browns want to trade Baker Mayfield, but they are not willing to compromise to part ways with him. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN in her recent appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, the Browns have no desire to pay any of Mayfield’s contract for the 2022 season. Although they have already picked it up and now owe him $18 million, Cleveland is firm on trading him without eating part of his salary.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe Quarterback Competition

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is excited about the quarterback compeition that's set to begin. Tomlin appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and said that it's going to be between Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. He expects it to be "fierce." "We'll proceed with the knowledge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
On3.com

7-footer Shawn Phillips cuts list to 5, sets commitment date

Shawn Phillips, a 7-foot, 255-pound center out of Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian, tells On3 he’s down to five choices — Georgetown, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, and the Overtime Elite league. Less than a month ago, the four-star big man decommitted from NC State. “I would first like...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL

Steelers to have second round of interviews for vacant general manager job

The Steelers are one step closer to finding their next general manager. Pittsburgh will have a second round of interviews for its vacant GM job, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek are among those who are scheduled to meet with the Steelers again.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Debate: Should Steelers Move Chase Claypool to Slot?

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers make a move at wide receiver and move Chase Claypool to the slot?. With the additions of George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, the Steelers have decisions to make. They now have three, maybe four, players who are capable of playing across the field at wideout. However, they only have one that is a true slot player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Amazon and NFL Announce First 'Thursday Night Football' Game, Add Football Legend as Analyst

Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this fall, and the first game for the series has been announced. Amazon and the NFL recently revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15 with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will join the Thursday Night Football team as an analyst. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end will provide his commentary during pregame, halftime and postgame shows.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider 'All In' on Steelers Rookie WRs

The Pittsburgh Steelers took two wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, and immediately, the praise started coming in. Most recently, Yahoo! Sports insider Jordan Schultzer said he's "all in" on Pittsburgh's new wideouts. Schultz named the Steelers, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, as the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy