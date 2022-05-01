ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

By Tyler Mansfield
 4 days ago
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.

Reflecting back on the Cowboys’ draft picks, the organization’s first selection was Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall – giving Dallas someone who can come in and help block for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Alongside Smith, the Cowboys took Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams (No. 56), South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (No. 88), Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (No. 129), North Dakota offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland (No. 167), LSU linebacker Damone Clark (No. 176), Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway (No. 178) and Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper (No. 193).

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has given out his draft grades for all 32 NFL teams. As for the Dallas Cowboys, he gives them an overall grade of B.

“Smith could be a dominant run blocker if he’s able to improve in his patience and technique as he matures – or he could become a first-round offensive lineman who does not reach his potential,” Reuter wrote. “Williams is a pass-rush talent, but there are off-field issues in his history. The Cowboys got good value in Tolbert, who could become a downfield threat.

“Trading Amari Cooper only netted a fifth-rounder from Cleveland, which is a cheap price relative to the cost for other talented receivers this offseason. The Cowboys did add needed tackle help in Waletzko, who could be a valued backup or better if he gets stronger on the edge. Ferguson separates better than his timed speed indicates, and he has strong hands and solid blocking skills. I love that the Cowboys took Clark in the fifth round even though he’s unlikely to play in 2022. He could prove to be well worth the investment once healthy.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 campaign in 2021-2022 and will be looking to take another step forward this coming season.

