Cincinnati, OH

Justin Rigg signs undrafted free agent deal with Cincinnati Bengals

 4 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Justin Rigg won’t be far from Lexington to begin his pro career.

Not long after the 2022 NFL Draft came to a conclusion on Saturday afternoon, the former Kentucky tight end announced that he has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Rigg previously met with the Bengals during a pre-draft workout not even two weeks ago.

The class of 2016 signee played in a school-record 63 games in his six-year career with the Kentucky football program, starting 35 games including the last 16 of his career. Rigg finished his time as a ‘Cat with two degrees and 50 receptions for 547 yards.

Rigg’s home is just 40 miles north of Cincinnati, and the tight end will get a chance, likely on the practice squad, to impress the defending AFC champions. This will be a great opportunity for Rigg after an injury during training prevented the tight end from participating in the 40-yard dash at Kentucky’s pro day. However, he’s now fully healthy.

Cincinnati is coming off a 2021 season in which they went 10-7 on the season and finished first in the AFC North, eventually making it all the way to the Super Bowl before falling to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals did not draft a tight end in the 2022 Draft for star quarterback Joe Burrow, electing to take Rigg as a free agent.

