Tyseer Denmark impressed by first Ohio State visit

By Jeremy Birmingham about 6 hours
Tyseer Denmark is building a relationship with Ohio State and Brian Hartline. (Ryan Snyder/On3)

Brian Hartline and his wide receiver room stood out to Tyseer Denmark on his first visit to Ohio State -- it won't be his last.

On3.com

5-star 2024 receiver Joshisa Trader offered by Nebraska

Miami (Fla.) Central wide receiver Joshisa Trader is already one of the hottest commodities in the country, with Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia among the schools in pursuit of the rising junior. But even with some of the bluest of blue bloods chasing Trader, other schools are taking...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Ole Miss adds another PWO quarterback as 2022 On3 Consensus three-star Davin Wydner commits to Ole Miss

Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Davin Wydner announced on Thursday he would be walking on at Ole Miss. The 6-foot-5, 218 pound signal caller was previously committed to UCF before opting for a flip to the Rebels. The Melbourna, Fla., prospect had a fantastic senior season at Cocoa High School, throwing for 3,529 yards, 25 touchdowns and completing 70 percent of his passes, earning Florida Class 4A Player of the Year honors. His yardage total through the air set a single season program record.
COCOA, FL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

7-footer Shawn Phillips cuts list to 5, sets commitment date

Shawn Phillips, a 7-foot, 255-pound center out of Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian, tells On3 he’s down to five choices — Georgetown, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, and the Overtime Elite league. Less than a month ago, the four-star big man decommitted from NC State. “I would first like...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Can Penn State be a Top 25 team? T-Frank Friday

Once again, it’s a rainy day in State College to start the weekend. Penn State football has wrapped up until August, and even the NFL has taken a break. However, there’s still plenty to discuss on T-Frank Friday. As always, I’ll try to provide some additional context to articles, shows, and videos from the week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Top 10 Transfer Portal players available

The college football transfer portal reached new highs this offseason, setting a record number amount of entries. It was not just the large quantity, either, but the stockpile of talent. With the new age of NIL and an unprecedented coaching carousel, the portal was awash with high-end talent. That doesn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to serve as Manning Passing Academy counselor for second straight year

Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne will once again spend a week with the Mannings this summer. Pyne is serving as a counselor at the 2022 Manning Passing Academy, held June 23-26 in Thibodaux, La., per a late April release. It will be his second straight year working the camp, which invites around 40 college quarterbacks to assist in running it each year. This year’s invite list was released throughout April and includes 32 current players.
THIBODAUX, LA
On3.com

4 big challenges face NCAA and its (eventual) new leader

Listen to some athletic directors recently and you’d think NIL is the root of all evil in college sports. It’s not true. While NIL concerns garner plenty of attention-grabbing headlines, they are a convenient red herring. Feckless NCAA president Mark Emmert finally is on his way out and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

