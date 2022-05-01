ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Pete Carroll explains decision to draft Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmv5y_0fPnBanL00
Nic Antaya/Getty Images.

Kenneth Walker III quickly made a name for himself while serving as the primary running back at Michigan State – and rightfully so. A 5-foot-10, 210-pound back, Walker rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in just one season with the Spartans after transferring from Wake Forest, and now he’s taken his game to the NFL level.

As the 2022 NFL Draft took place from Thursday to Saturday, Walker’s dream came true as he heard his name called – being selected No. 41 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round. After being picked up by Seattle, head coach Pete Carroll explained the decision to draft Walker and made it clear what the running back brings to the team.

“It helps to see him run all of the variety of the plays,” Carroll said, as shared to Twitter by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. “There is a lot of shotgun runs that is happening in college football, it’s pretty zone oriented and straight forward. They had an NFL style running game they did a little bit of everything, so you are able to see him run zone schemes, run gap scheme principles, and he’s really effective in the counter game.

“It was a really good illustration of a guy being able to blossom with a variety of the run game, so it makes sense to us how he really could fit in.”

A former On3 Consensus three-star recruit out of the Class of 2019, Walker heads to the NFL after tallying 2,794 total rushing yards and 35 touchdowns over three seasons at the collegiate level.

Pittsburgh Steelers select Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Connor Heyward out of Michigan State with the 208th overall pick (via KC) in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The brother of current Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Connor Heyward now gets a family reunion for his rookie season in the NFL.

Connor Heyward spent the past five seasons with the Spartans, including his first four as a running back/fullback. He made the transition to tight end in 2021, setting career highs with 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names The NFL Team He Wants To Play For

Quarterback Robert Griffin III hasn't played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but he's still hoping he gets another shot. Griffin III spoke to Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show and confirmed that he's hoping to play for the Chicago Bears this season. He wants to be a mentor for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Bears NFL player and beat reporter fired after he grabbed his colleague for a smart remark

Olin Kreutz has always been known as a straight-to-the-point person who cannot stand stupid remarks. Well the former Bears center, is in the news after being fired. According to the CHGO Sports Twitter account, former Bears center Olin Kreutz grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the sports-media startup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walker, MI
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Says He Won't Mentor Rookie

With the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. It was a fascinating pick considering Ryan Tannehill is currently their starter. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tannehill commented on the Titans' newest addition to the quarterback room. Tannehill revealed that he...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenneth Walker#College Football#American Football#Spartans#Wake Forest#The Seattle Seahawks#The Detroit Free Press
FanSided

RGIII is planning a return to the NFL, eyeing deal with Cowboys or Bears

Robert Griffin III revealed that he has received calls from NFL executives after running a 4.48-second 40 yard dash during the “Run Rich Run” charity event. One of the highlights of the NFL Draft is the “Run Rich Run” charity event that benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined other ex-football players in running the 40-yard dash, and he actually clocked in at 4.48 seconds!
NFL
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy