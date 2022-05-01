Which Gamecocks could go in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jaheim Bell (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

South Carolina had a relatively quiet draft this year. That will likely change next season.

The Gamecocks had three draftees in 2022, all on day three, but there are ample candidates on this year’s roster who will likely have their names called in 2023 and some who could go off the board early.

The easiest answers right now are probably Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner, two of the more high profile players in the Gamecocks’ transfer class.

Rattler was a projected first-round pick coming into this season. That didn’t happen and now he’s in South Carolina with Shane Beamer with a shot to get there.

A good year, especially in a pro-style offense, could certainly help his stock immensely and have him as a potential day one or two draft pick.

Stogner had a very solid sophomore season—26 catches for 422 yards—but injuries hampered him last year, and his production dipped. He only caught 14 passes for 166 yards.

Now back with his old quarterback, getting back to those numbers he had as a sophomore and potentially doing even better in an offense designed to get the ball to the tight end should help his draft stock.

Of South Carolina’s non-transfer class, there are a wealth of players who could vault themselves into good draft positions next year.

Josh Vann and Zacch Pickens, who slid into bigger roles this year and had solid seasons, headline it. Both opted to come back for at least one more year. If they stay healthy and improve from a production standpoint, each will almost assuredly hear their names called next season.

Cam Smith had a quietly dominant season in 2022, coming back for the same reasons as Vann and Pickens did. He could work himself into a day two, or potentially day one, kind of player.

While Smith has gotten more of the media attention, his DB mate Darius Rush had a strong first year as a starter and will likely only build up his stock from there as he goes into Year 2 as a proven starter. Rush has the combination of length and athleticism that NFL teams will covet and has likely already garnered the attention of scouts.

Also on the defensive side of things, Jordan Strachan is entering what is a pivotal year.

He was elite at Georgia State rushing the passer and didn’t get the same level of opportunity last season behind Aaron Sterling and JJ Enagbare.

This year he’ll be a fixture on the field on the edge. That could go a long way in determining his draft slot. Jordan Burch is also entering his draft year and could opt to leave if he has a good enough season. That also holds true for MarShawn Lloyd.

Jaheim Bell is a wildcard in all of this. He’s coming off what was a really good first season for the do-it-all “wide back.”

His role is going to grow in this offense. If he continues his trajectory, it would certainly merit a team picking him in the draft next season if he opts to leave for it.

Jovaughn Gwyn is in the midst of a consistently good career at South Carolina in the interior offensive line. He technically has two years of eligibility left. But he could opt for the NFL if he has another good year up front.

Dylan Wonnum has struggled with injuries the last two seasons. He could also be a draft pick if he stays healthy and produces.

There are a few others who could potentially get draft looks depending on the years they have: Eric Douglas, RJ Roderick, Brad Johnson, Sherrod Greene, Devonni Reed and Christian Beal-Smith.

