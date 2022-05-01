Police respond to chemical spill in South Whitehall Twp.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police and first responders were called to a chemical plant in South Whitehall Township early Sunday morning after residents reported a strong smell. Crews responded to the GEO Specialty Chemical plant on...
LYNN TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side after a crash near New Tripoli during the Wednesday morning commute. The truck and two other vehicles were involved in the crash around 7 a.m. on Route 309 at the Route 143 split in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The...
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a crash where one car flipped over on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. Officials told Eyewitness News as of 3:15 p.m. EMS and fire crews cleared the scene, removing the car from the road. Crews had the southbound lane blocked off from Poplar to Division Street. […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
The body of a missing 9-year-old boy was found behind his house in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning. Details remain limited on the death of the boy who was reported missing, according to WPXI. Osie Taylor had found the boy’s body Wednesday morning after the boy did not show up for the bus stop. […]
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed.
Then, police say they found a second body in that house.
Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.
The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.
Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...
CHESTER SPRINGS, PA —The Pennsylvania State Police Troop K Criminal Investigation Unit is searching for 22-year-old Jacob Sonderby. He is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. Sonderby is wanted in New Jersey for Assault and is also wanted in Pennsylvania...
A Monroe County woman is accused of embezzling $3.2 million from the scrap metal salvage company where she worked as assistant controller, according to a news release. The release says 49-year-old Tammy Simpson of Tobyhanna Township took the money from Triad Metals International, where she worked as the assistant controller for 14 years.
A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph […]
A man on probation, who was wanted in Dauphin County has been arrested after a chase through a Cumberland County cemetery on Apr. 22, police say. Troy Deandre Reid, 26, of Penbrook was working at a Cumberland County cemetery in the 1800 block of Carlisle Road when he sent police on a foot chase around 2 p.m., according to a release by Lower Allen Township police.
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy. Troopers state parents […]
A police chief in Bucks County has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the performance of his duties, 6abc reports. Nelson Whitney "received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking his cooperation in a federal investigation," following a vote of no confidence by the Police Association of Falls Township (PAFT), Whitney's attorney told the outlet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016.
Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges.
Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say they fired at three men after witnessing a fatal drive-by shooting in the East Germantown on Sunday. The suspects were able to escape.
Police say two plainclothes officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the 14th District when they saw three men inside a late-model dark silver Nissan SUV shoot a 31-year-old man 15 times. The man was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at a local hospital, according to police.
A total of 27 shell casings were collected at the scene.
Police say the officers discharged their weapons multiple times after the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at Baynton and Pastorius Streets. The officers weren’t injured during the incident.
“It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire,” Inspector D F Pace said. “It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers.”
No weapons were recovered, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two armed teenage boys were shot and killed after they attempted to rob a man in Norristown on Friday night, officials say. The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street around 8 p.m.
Officials say police responded to a report of two males deceased from gunshot wounds. Once they arrived, they also found the shooter.
The investigation revealed that the two 17-year-old boys attempted to rob the shooter. Officials say they pulled a gun on him as he was walking to his car from a nearby residence.
Officials say early indications revealed there was a...
Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, Azuree Charles, in New Kensington. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene Wednesday afternoon at East Ken Manor, a Westmoreland County Housing Authority complex along Haser Drive. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli was also at the scene. The...
