North Carolina basketball guard Kerwin Walton set to transfer

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton entered the NCAA transfer portal Sunday, On3 has learned.

Walton, a former four-star recruit, averaged 13.3 minutes and 3.4 points per game last season after starting and starting and averaging 8.2 points per game as a freshman in 2020-21.

Walton led the Tar Heels with 58 made three-pointers in 2020-21 and connected on 42 percent of his three-point attempts during that 2020-21 season.

The Minnesota native was rated as the 111th-best overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to the On3 Consensus Rankings.