LOOK: Former Penn State star Eric Wilson makes undrafted free agency decision

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson wasn’t selected as part of the 2022 NFL Draft, but his football future isn’t over. Wilson was signed as an undrafted free agent, making the decision to join the New Orleans Saints.

In an announcement on Twitter, Penn State Football shared the good news.

“NOLA, watch out,” tweeted Penn State. “Eric Wilson is coming to town.”

Moreover, Wilson didn’t spend his whole college career with Penn State, as he formerly suited-up for Harvard. He only spent one season with the Nittany Lions, but it’s evident he made a positive impact.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2017, Wilson was the No. 91 offensive lineman in the nation, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. Moreover, Wilson played his high school football at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he was the No. 3 recruit from Minnesota, and the No. 1158 recruit overall in the nation.

Nevertheless, Eric Wilson is realizing his NFL dreams. The New Orleans Saints got a good one in the former Penn State offensive lineman.

Eric Wilson is joining a tremendous haul for the Saints. It all started on Thursday, when New Orleans was able to secure former Ohio State star wide receiver Chris Olave, and former Northern Illinois offensive lineman Trevor Penning with their two draft picks.

First, Olave’s collegiate career began in 2018, where he played in seven games with 12 receptions, 197 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he upped his production to 48 receptions for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. During the 2020 season, Olave caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. This past season, Olave had his best year yet with 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Then, Penning turned heads throughout the draft process, showing his brute strength and immense skill on multiple occasions. He was a highly sought-after offensive lineman, and the Saints were able to secure his services to protect quarterback Jameis Winston.

As you can see, it was a fruitful night for the Saints. Time will tell if they set themselves up well for success in the post-Sean Payton era, but things are looking up for New Orleans.

