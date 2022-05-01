ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Noshing in Newtown: Borscht Belt Delicatessen Opening Second Location on Pa. Side of the Delaware

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rux8x_0fPn9ixW00
Image via Nick Liberato at PhillyBite Magazine.

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, a Stockton N.J. restaurant concept from New Hope resident Michael Dalewitz, is coming to this side of the Delaware River. Allie Forge covered the westward migration for PhillyBite Magazine.

Dalewitz — along with co-owner and celebrity chef Nick Liberato — sought to recreate the infamous Jewish delis of New York City, bringing them closer to home. The Stockton site, its first embodiment of the idea, is close enough to be a drive of less than 10 minutes from Solebury, Bucks County.

But proximity to its hot pastrami sandwiches and egg creams are about to get even closer. A second location Newtown location — more centrally located — should delight foodies from Richboro, Holland, Yardley, Wrightstown, and other nearby communities.

The second Borscht Belt Delicatessen is heading to set to the Village at Newtown Shopping Center at Eagle and Durham Roads.

The deli’s flavor profile, according to Chef Liberato, is ‘delicious nostalgia.’ It reflects the culinary richness of early 20th Century Eastern European immigrants who settled and opened eateries in Queens, South Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

The Newtown site will bring with it its list of celebrity-themed signature sandwiches. These include the Jerry Lewis (three levels of roast turkey) and the Mrs. Maisel (pastrami and chopped liver). More on this prime source for ethnic food is at PhillyBite Magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Largest Outdoor Restaurant Liberty Point Opens At Penn’s Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s largest restaurant is now open for business. Liberty Point at Penn’s Landing had its grand opening on Tuesday. When we say this is the biggest restaurant, we’re talking that it can seat 1,400 people. It wraps around the entire backside of the Seaport Museum, giving spectacular views of the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty Point (@libertypointphilly) “I didn’t expect it to be so elaborate. I had no clue it had all these different levels,” restaurant-goer Lark Lyn Brown said. The family-friendly spot has three levels of food, drinks,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ, PA

Powerball tickets good for $1 million from the Saturday, April 30 drawing were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the weekend, NJ Advance Media reports. The retailers that sold the tickets were expected to be announced Monday, May 2. The winning numbers were 14, 21, 37, 44 and 63....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Richboro, PA
New Hope, PA
Lifestyle
City
New Hope, PA
New Hope, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Delaware Restaurants
New Hope, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
News 12

Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel. A search was launched of the river in the vicinity of the Central Waterfront area of Camden, New Jersey.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Phillybite Magazine#Jewish#Eastern European
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with New Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park.Images via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Philadelphia

Worker Dies in Fall While Working on Ocean City, NJ, Ferris Wheel

A subcontractor died Monday after falling from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Ocean City Fire Department EMTs responded to the popular boardwalk amusement park just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Jersey Shore town said in a brief statement.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

7 Hidden NJ Waterfalls You Must See

When most people think of a waterfall, they picture exotic places like South America and Southeast Asia. What many people don't realize is that New Jersey is actually home to numerous amazing waterfalls making it simple and easy to plan a trip around these natural wonders.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy