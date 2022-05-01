ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Rockin’ The Farm

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – School of Rock in Natick provided entertainment for the opening...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natick, MA
Natick, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Curran J. Tierney, 27

NATICK – Curran J. Tierney passed away suddenly on April 23, 2022, after a long struggle with substance abuse. He was a beautiful boy with a dazzling smile, an infectious laugh, and a remarkable capacity to love deeply. He sought peace and calmness while never quite finding it. At...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna (Aliot) Harmon, 77, Bus Driver, Girl Scout Leader, & Member of Framingham Lancers

SHERBORN – Donna C. (Aliot) Harmon of Sherborn passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022 at age 77. Born in Somerville, she was a daughter of the late Ruth M. (Burlamacchi) and Joseph P. Aliot. Donna was the beloved wife of James T. Harmon, and the devoted mother of Christine Anderson and her husband James of Wells ME, Thomas Harmon and his wife Doreen Zinck-Harmon of Milford, and Jeffrey Harmon of Sherborn. She was the sister of Diana Rhames of MS, Phyllis Greenwald and her husband Peter of Amherst, Ann Paquette and her husband Ron of NH, and the late Paul and Robert Aliot, Rita Gifford, and William Birmingham. Donna was the proud grandmother of Brandon, Macklin, and Kaylee Harmon, Daniel Anderson, Jeffrey Harmon, and the late Julia Harmon; great-grandmother of Sadie and Zoey Anderson and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
SHERBORN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Cynthia (Vasil) Brown, 63

SHERBORN – Cynthia (Vasil) Brown, 63, of Sherborn, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband John. She is also survived by her sisters, Karen Carolan of Colorado Springs, CO and Nancy Vasil and her spouse...
SHERBORN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#School Of Rock#Eastleigh Farm
FraminghamSOURCE

Patricia A. Bronzetti, 72, Holliston Teacher

FRAMINGHAM – Patricia A. Bronzetti, 72, a lifelong Framingham resident, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 following a long illness. Born in Framingham, Patricia was the daughter of the late Leo & Lena (Calijure) Bronzetti, and sister of the late Leo, Jr. Patricia was a graduate of Framingham South High...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Mary Teresa Norton

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary Teresa Norton, CSJ, (Sister Vida), in her 72nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Thursday, April 28, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Patrick J. and Anne T. (Flaherty) Norton and beloved sister of the late James Norton and Noreen Kelley.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kevin S. Hill, 65

FRAMINGHAM – Kevin S. Hill 65, of Webster Massachusetts passed away on April 10, 2022 following a two year battle with Cancer. Kevin was born in Framingham and one of four sons of Marjorie and George N. Hill. Kevin graduated from Framingham North High School in 1974, and later...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Springfield, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Springfield, Massachusetts is a historian's dream come true. But there's a lot more here than just natural history and human history museums. It's only fitting that Springfield contains time travel, whether it's through an accurate reconstruction of an 18th-century town or the discovery of dinosaur remains! This city is far from boring, with plenty of things to do for kids, travelers, and casual visitors. After you've had your fill of walking, treat your taste buds to some of the most popular places to eat.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

After 4 Decades, Middlesex Gases Closes Framingham Location

FRAMINGHAM – After 40 years, Middlesex Gases closed its Framingham welding store. The final day was today, April 30, 2022. The company has four other locations in Massachusetts. Middlesex Gasesmanufacturers specialty gases for biotechnology and life science companies, including oxygen, helium, nitrogen, arbon dioxide, and dozens of other gases.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ruth Helen (Paschen) Currier, 89

FRAMINGHAM – Ruth Helen (Paschen) Currier, 89, a resident of Framingham for more than 68 years died late Sunday May 1, 2022 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Wayne E. Currier who passed away in 1999. Born in Chicago, she was a daughter of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy