A retired drummer who has fulfilled his lifelong dream of skydiving from a plane at 15,000 feet and helped to raise £5,000 in the process has shown he is still rocking life just months away from turning 90.Keen to combine his taste for adventure with helping the Marie Curie charity, which supports the terminally ill, Dennis Moulton jumped at the chance of joining some pals for the adrenaline filled feat.Dennis, 89, a dad of three and grandad of two, who has lived at Care UK’s Dashwood Manor home in Basingstoke, Hampshire, since September 2021, said: “It was splendid. The feeling...

CHARITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO