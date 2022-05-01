ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Videos, photos captured by Chicago area residents show stormy skies, rainbows

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Strong storms swept through the Chicago area Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. A small tornado even traveled through suburban Oak...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Whoa! Video captures moment lightning struck a crowded Wisconsin bar

WATERFORD, Wis. — A bolt of lightning struck Friday in Wisconsin as customers were enjoying a fish fry at a local bar. It sparked a fire and gas leak. A quarter-mile away, Aaron Kingstad stepped onto his porch for a better look at the storm, triggering his doorbell camera.
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Chicago, IL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Tornado#Rainbows#Stormy#Willow Crest Golf Club
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy