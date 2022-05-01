ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Lane restrictions on the Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River will be implemented on Monday

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
Waterloo Journal
 5 days ago
Muscatine, IA – According to the city officials, lane restrictions on the Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River...

