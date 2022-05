Almost six months to the day since the death of Virgil Abloh, whose many achievements include the creation of Off-White, the label that is central to his legacy began detailing those who will succeed him. In a post on Instagram, Off-White announced Ib Kamara in the role of art and image director. The platform used was especially appropriate, as the post detailed: “Ibrahim’s relationship with Virgil and Off-White born and nurtured through DM messages on Instagram, blossomed both personally and professionally in the last three years creating a strong bond based on mutual respect and shared values. In the new role, he will further develop his influence and insight on the brand’s collections, image, and content.”

