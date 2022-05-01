ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic senator Joe Manchin cuts ad for West Virginia Republican

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6uDh_0fPn6Oxx00
Joe Manchin questions the attorney general, Merrick Garland, in a Senate hearing. Photograph: Greg Nash/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Manchin has recorded an ad for a Republican in a West Virginia US House election, in which the Democratic senator trumpets his opposition to Joe Biden’s Build Back Better domestic spending plan.

Related: The Right review: conservatism, Trump, regret and wishful thinking

“David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn’t make sense for West Virginia,” Manchin said .

Build Back Better was the centrepiece of Biden’s agenda, a $1.75tn package meant to boost health and social care and combat the climate crisis.

Biden needed Manchin’s vote to get it through a Senate split 50-50 and controlled via the vice-president, Kamala Harris.

After lengthy negotiations Manchin sank the plan dramatically, using an interview with Fox News Sunday to say he was a “no” .

The White House responded angrily. Manchin’s stances on Build Back Better and issues including voting rights protections have since made him a boogeyman among progressives.

In a new book, This Will Not Pass , two New York Times reporters describe meetings in which Senate Republicans sought to persuade Manchin to switch parties and thereby hand them control of the chamber.

In response, Manchin said: “I am who I am, I’m a West Virginia Democrat.”

A former governor and the only Democrat in major elected office in the state, Manchin has now released a 30-second ad in support of McKinley, who because of redistricting is challenging another sitting Republican, Alex Mooney, in a 10 May primary.

In the ad, Manchin says: “I’ve always said, ‘If I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it. And that is why I opposed Build Back Better. For Alex Mooney and his out-of-state supporters to suggest David McKinley supported Build Back Better is an outright lie.”

Many observers have said Build Back Better would have benefited West Virginians, who live in one of the poorest states in the union, prey to the fossil fuel industry in which Manchin prospered. Manchin has suggested parts of the plan could win his support. No visible progress has been made.

In the ad, Manchin also says: “Alex Mooney has proven he’s all about Alex Mooney. But West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us.”

Mooney – who counts among his roles in Washington co-chairmanship of the bipartisan Congressional Rugby Caucus – tackled the ad on Twitter .

It was, he said, “further proof that David McKinley is a complete and total RINO”, meaning “Republican in Name Only”.

Mooney also pointed to a Biden domestic policy success, writing: “Joe Manchin and David McKinley both supported Joe Biden’s $1.2tn non-infrastructure bill.

“They also supported the sham January 6 witch hunt investigation against Donald Trump and his allies. Manchin even voted for Trump’s impeachment.”

All 50 Democratic senators and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump in his second Senate trial, for inciting the deadly Capitol attack.

Trump was acquitted and remains free to run for office. His endorsements are highly prized. He has backed Mooney.

Mooney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. McKinley did not immediately comment.

A spokesman for Manchin told the Hill : “The ad speaks for itself.”

Comments / 177

Bob Bobb
2d ago

Joe Manchin don't think before he votes. Manchin does what his Republican Master pay him for and do what they tell him to do. Also, Manchin is knee deep in the pockets of Big Oil.

Reply(43)
64
Ken Ken Mitchell
2d ago

don't believe him Joe Manchin is already a republican and must be treated like one??? ain't no playing both sides??? and should definitely be primary and soon as possible???

Reply(4)
34
Robert Swift
2d ago

Joe Mancin: A lone vertebrate to be found amongst the majority 'Profiles in Jello'.DNC shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic. LMMFAO

Reply(23)
31
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
West Virginia State
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Alex Mooney
Person
David Mckinley
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Democratic#Fox News#The White House#New York Times
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Guardian

The Guardian

260K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy