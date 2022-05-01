ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

‘It’s a bit of a circus’: the Northern Irish voters tired of polarised politics

By Lisa O'Carroll
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNVI1_0fPn5aTC00
Mark and Grace Hoy smiling in street with their toddler. Photograph: Lisa O'Carroll

On the streets of Enniskillen, a handful of twentysomething women, all from a unionist background, discuss this week’s elections.

The Northern Ireland protocol does not come up once, but what does surface repeatedly among 18- to 34-year-olds asked open questions about their voting intentions is the frustration with the framing of this election, like many before it, as a vote on the constitutional question of whether Northern Ireland should remain part of the UK or unify with Ireland.

“It’s the scaremongering I don’t like. People telling you you have to vote DUP to keep the other side out,” says one 25-year-old worker who wanted to remain anonymous.

“I’m a unionist, but I’m not going to be influenced by that protocol stuff. What’s important for me is the health stuff. You have to stand up for women’s issues, that’s important,” she adds, shorthand for why she is not voting for the DUP.

“To be honest I think all the parties have let everyone down. I’ve been waiting for two weeks just to get an appointment with the GP,” she says.

She is a “from a unionist background” but voted remain and says she will probably vote for the Ulster Unionist party because of “things like abortion and women’s issues”.

She has no interest in the constitutional question and the tribal voting. “Until people stop viewing things as unionist or nationals, Northern Ireland will never change,” she says.

The Enniskillen straw poll shows that young people, who have no memory of the Troubles, yearn for a day when polarised nationalist-versus-unionist arguments, which polls show are popular with older voters, are over.

“I was brought up a Protestant but I’m not really that influenced by that. Me and my siblings will vote for progression rather than religion,” says her friend.

Down the street are young parents Grace Hoy, a primary school teacher who is looking at voting for the Green party, and her physiotherapist husband, Mark, who is looking at an independent “cross community” candidate, Donal O’Cofaigh.

“It’s just a bit of a circus this election,” says Grace, 27. “People focus too much on stopping the other side getting in. I’m not voting for people who want to bicker or fight over these silly issues.

“The issues for me are healthcare, the lack of childcare, support for young families.”

Related: Northern Ireland: what could historic election win for Sinn Féin mean?

Away from the headline battles between Sinn Féin and the DUP and the turmoil within unionism, the question for post-conflict Northern Ireland is whether constitutional politics will ever be remote enough to be in the rear-view mirror.

A LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph in March put the combined support for the Alliance party, the Green party and other non-aligned rivals such as People Before Profit at 24%, with their most recent survey results on Friday showing a slight fall to 21%.

It is a sizeable chunk compared with Sinn Féin at 26% and the DUP at 20%, according to the poll commissioned by the Belfast Telegraph, but is it enough?

The Alliance party will be the sanctuary for many votes eschewing the constitutional political positioning of the main parties, with some predicting they could add between three and five seats to their existing eight.

It will mean a larger presence in Stormont, but with 90 seats to be taken it will still be a minority.

“This is not going to be the election where people cross the Rubicon in significant numbers,” says Peter Shirlow, director of the Institute of Irish studies at the University of Liverpool.

“People say they’re fed up, say they want it all to stop. They don’t want the election to be about the legacy, they want the end to arguing, they want a different assembly, but the thing about it is, most of the people who feel that way is they don’t vote.”

However, he believes the proportional representation system could deliver some results for those in the middle. “What we are seeing is there is a growth for those non-constitutional parties, but where they’re very strong is in second preferences. That could theoretically be a gamechanger,” he says.

Launching the Alliance party’s manifesto last week, Naomi Long, its leader, expressed frustration that those who support the non-aligned parties do not have the same voice as the unionists and nationalists because of the consociational system set up for post-conflict powersharing.

She said she wanted an end to the system whereby members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) are designated as unionist, nationalist or other.

“About 15% of MLAs currently are non-aligned in the assembly, yet we still count for less in votes on key issues. We cannot say that our community are all equal if within the heart of the institutions which govern this place there is inequality and disrespect for people’s rights.

“I believe that the days of designations are over. The Good Friday agreement allowed us an opportunity to manage our divisions, but surely as a society that cannot be the ceiling of our ambitions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Political Party#Uk#Northern Irish#Gp#The Ulster Unionist Party
The Independent

Councillors vote to remove Andrew’s freedom of York

Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed.Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.Many of those who spoke at the 30-minute meeting said they wanted Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title and remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called “his stain of an association with this city”.They said that, if the duke failed to act,...
POLITICS
BBC

Anxious wait for Sue Gray report continues in Westminster

When the full unexpurgated report from the senior civil servant Sue Gray is finally made public, there have been predictions that it could finish off Boris Johnson as prime minister. His allies believe it will do no such thing. But his position feels more precarious than at any time since...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
BBC

Channel migrants: At least 350 intercepted in two days

At least 350 migrants have been brought ashore from the English Channel in the past two days, according to witnesses and official figures. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it found seven boats carrying 254 migrants on Sunday - witnesses said about 100 migrants have arrived so far on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

260K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy