Report: Maryland CB enters NCAA transfer portal

Penn State has added a home-and-home series with Syracuse to its future schedules. Both schools announced the news on Wednesday morning. The future series is scheduled for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The game will be played at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium in 2027 and Syracuse will host the second matchup in 2028. It will be the first meeting between the two programs in the regular season since 2013.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO