Report: Maryland CB enters NCAA transfer portal

On NCAA transfer portal deadline day, a Maryland cornerback is reportedly among the players who will explore his options to play elsewhere in 2022. Lavonte Gater has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA...
Offensive lineman Dayne Shor has taken to Twitter to explain his decision to enter the transfer portal. Shor cites a long-time battle with mental health issues throughout the course of his life. He details how football helped him battle through his struggles but did not take away the dark thoughts and mental pain he was experiencing.
Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
Former Ohio State cornerback Andre Turrentine has transferred to the Tennessee football team after one season in Columbus. Nashville native Andre Turrentine is coming home, as the former Ohio State cornerback has transferred to his home state’s Tennessee football program. Turrentine entered the transfer portal on April 25 after...
Dazalin Worsham has entered the transfer portal after two years with the Miami Hurricanes program. Worsham is from Trussville, Alabama and was originally committed to Coach Saban and Alabama out of high school, and they will be certainly in the running again. Worsham is a 6-0, 185-pound receiver who was...
In the span of a few days, Nebraska has been able to add some serious talent and depth to its defensive line. On Sunday, it was former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis. On Tuesday, it was a transfer out of Texas Tech. Devin Drew announced his commitment to Nebraska on...
The nation’s top receiver from the 2021 season has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Multiple outlets are reporting that Pitt receiver and the winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, Jordan Addison, is exploring his options. It had been speculated over the weekend that he’d enter his name into the database and it became official on Tuesday.
Let’s make 2 things very clear. First: Name, Image and Likeness rights for college athletes are a good thing. The Supreme Court — you may have heard about them lately — ruled 9-0 last year to allow such a system to be put in place for collegiate athletics.
Chris Holtmann has filled out his Ohio State staff by making a couple of promotions. Jake Diebler has been promoted to associate head coach and Mike Netti elevated to assistant coach, OSU announced Thursday. “Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,”...
There has long been a fundamental difference between college football and college basketball. College football decision-makers are driven by one principle only: How will I profit from this?. For that reason, the sport went nearly 150 years without any form of playoff system at its highest level. Bowls were plenty...
Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class has received a boost along the offensive line. Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes received a commitment from 4-star, in-state offensive lineman Austin Siereveld. He made his announcement live on CBS Sports HQ. Ohio State edged out Alabama and Notre Dame for Siereveld’s pledge. Siereveld...
Penn State has added a home-and-home series with Syracuse to its future schedules. Both schools announced the news on Wednesday morning. The future series is scheduled for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The game will be played at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium in 2027 and Syracuse will host the second matchup in 2028. It will be the first meeting between the two programs in the regular season since 2013.
Nebraska (-10.5) vs. Northwestern. Notre Dame vs. Ohio State (-13) Nebraska and Northwestern are both coming off 3-9 seasons in 2021. The Huskers won the head-to-head matchup in blowout fashion, taking down the Wildcats 56-7. Penn State and Purdue have not met since 2019, a 35-7 victory for the Nittany...
Ohio State and Boston College’s home-and-home series has new dates, again. OSU announced the new dates on Thursday. The games will be played in the 2035 and 2036 seasons. Ohio State will host Boston College on Sept. 15, 2035. The following year, the Buckeyes will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a game at Boston College on Sept. 13, 2036.
The new era of college football began when players could transfer to another school one time without losing any eligibility. Everyone knew it would impact college football forever but it wasn't clear what it would look like. Strategies are different for each school and head coach but for the Auburn...
Indiana basketball is reportedly headed to Las Vegas this fall. Arizona and Indiana are finalizing an agreement to play at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein shared Thursday. Indiana is entering Year 2 under Mike Woodson. Last season, the Hoosiers...
Emoni Bates is in the transfer portal and recently cut his list down to 6 schools, including Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. Unfortunately, it does not look like the Wolverines are seriously interested in Bates. According to a report from Andrew Kahn with MLive.com, Michigan is “not seriously interested” in...
The Oregon Ducks took a hit to the depth chart on Thursday afternoon, with cornerback Daymon David entering the transfer portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz.
David, who played in three games last season for the Ducks, was sidelined for much of spring football with an injury. He is a former four-star recruit who totaled three tackles in 2021.
The loss of David is certainly a hit to Oregon’s secondary, where they are already thin as it is. This spring, projected starting CB Dontae Manning suffered a leg injury that held him out of the spring game, and Trikweze Bridges was moved from...
