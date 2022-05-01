ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sam Howell 'fired up' to be with the Commanders

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQdm2_0fPn1YnS00

New Washington quarterback Sam Howell knew all along he wanted to be drafted by the Commanders. Howell, who somehow fell to the No. 144 overall pick, met with the media Saturday after being drafted by Washington.

Considered one of the top five quarterbacks in a draft class that featured multiple talented passers but no Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence-type prospect, Howell figured to go no later than the second round.

Unfortunately for Howell, he lasted until the first pick of the fifth round when the Commanders came calling.

For me, I was just trusting God throughout the whole process,” Howell said. “I know that God has a plan for me and wherever that plans gonna be, is gonna be good. I’m super excited to join this wonderful football team led by Coach [Ron] Rivera, who I have so much respect for. This is a perfect spot for me. It’s a team I wanted to play for all along. So, I’m super fired up.”

Why was Washington the perfect place for Howell?

“I just think it’s a great team, great defense, so many weapons on offense,” Howell said. “I love the quarterback room as well. So many good guys with Carson [Wentz] and Taylor Heinicke in there. I’m just looking forward to getting to work with those guys. Be a lot of fun. I’m fired up.”

Most players, when drafted, say the team that picks them is where they wanted to go the entire time. However, for Howell, it is believable for multiple reasons. He is reuniting with his good friend, wide receiver Dyami Brown, who had two 1,000-yard seasons while the pair were teammates at UNC.

Next, there were several meetings between the Commanders and Howell, so there was a level of comfort between the two sides.

Howell is a talented prospect and will certainly have every opportunity to be Washington’s quarterback of the future.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
NBC Sports

Commanders signing yet another guard with ties to Ron Rivera

When Ron Rivera addressed the media following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, he explained that he and his coaching staff would get together Monday to evaluate if there were any other parts of the roster to "fill in." Apparently, the group felt like more work indeed needed to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football makes top 5 for elite Texas wide receiver

The Wolverines are starting to attract top-flight wide receivers. The maize and blue made the top group for Louisiana-based five-star Shelton Sampson Jr. as they look to secure wideouts in the 2023 class. Michigan football reeled in three dynamic receivers in 2022: Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris. Now, it has West Bloomfield (Michigan) three-star receiver Semaj Morgan pledged, but is looking to add to its pass catchers of those currently on the clock. And the Wolverines have a target in mind from a familiar high school in Texas.
DESOTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Sam Howell
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#The Commanders#American Football
ClutchPoints

Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams. Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree. Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them. Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Clemson Appears To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

A favorite has emerged for Clemson’s starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star true freshman Cade Klubnik have been battling it out, but it looks like Uiagalelei is going to prevail. Ann Hickey of 247Sports is reporting that the job is Uiagalelei’s to lose.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy