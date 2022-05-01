ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

A Taste of Grove City Preview

By Latricia Polk
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Taste of Grove City is back and it's a reason to explore new...

abc6onyourside.com

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Dayton, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Dayton, Ohio's sixth largest city is a great weekend trip with a broad selection of museums, attractions, attractive parks, and a thriving performing arts scene. Trying out some of Dayton's greatest restaurants is one of the best things to do.
DAYTON, OH
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio lottery prizes remain: Where locals win big

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans’ pockets just got deeper after playing scratch-off games. The Ohio Lottery posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too. $100,000 winners: A man from Seville tested his luck with the April 25 Powerball drawing […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Dog rescued behind Ohio Walmart takes turn for the worse

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — The health of a dog who was rescued from behind an Ohio Walmart recently took a turn for the worse, despite efforts from staff members at a humane society. The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County announced Friday on Facebook that a dog, who they...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the worst commutes in Ohio

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data. […]
PennLive.com

No cash, no masks: Kennywood, Cedar Point, other amusement parks hope for busy season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The amusement park season is officially under way in Ohio, and for the first time in three years, the pandemic is not expected to dominate operations. Regional amusement parks – including Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, and Kennywood, Waldameer and Idlewild in Pennsylvania – are hoping for a robust season in 2022, thanks to pent-up travel demand and a renewed interest in nearby destinations due to high gas prices.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meatball Mafia expanding to Dublin with new bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The most important community to the owners of Meatball Mafia isn’t Hilliard, where they have a restaurant, or Dublin, where they’re opening a new one. It’s their native Youngstown. “About 30% of our customers are from Youngstown,” Robert DelliQuadri said. “They’ve kept us in business and I can’t tell […]
DUBLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt’ kicks off today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bourbon lovers who like a bit of mystery might like this: Columbus-based Watershed Distillery, partnering with Ohio Liquor, is releasing six exclusive single-barrel selections in 29 stores throughout the state beginning today - Monday, May 2. The release – billed as Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt -...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield residents assess storm damage, begin clean up

BALTIMORE, Ohio (WCMH) — Severe storms ripped through most of Central Ohio on Tuesday, leaving several homes and structures badly damaged. “The damage came from that way,” said Marie Jones, a homeowner in Baltimore. Jones witnessed a hailstorm from her back porch, saying the hail’s size was nearly that of a golf ball. It left […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Real Dill Pickleball Club coming to Columbus in Summer 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grab your rackets and paddles, a pickleball club is coming to Columbus!. The Real Dill Pickleball Club is a sports entertainment venue that will offer dedicated courts for playing pickleball. The club announced the launch of its first two locations, St Louis, Missouri and Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, OH

