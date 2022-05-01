ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rain the final two days of the month made it one of the wettest Aprils on record for the city of Rochester. Rochester received an inch of rain Friday...

