One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

It’s hard to believe it but summer vacation is just about here for kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. If you've got teenagers, finding inexpensive things to do to help them stay busy and active that doesn't involve video games is a challenge. Especially in Rochester. A little bit of good news popped up in my inbox the other day and one business wants your teens to hang out with them, for free, all summer long. Oh, and a teenager from each state is winning a $500 scholarship too!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO