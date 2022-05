Players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have earned a spot in the 2022 International Player Pathway program, the NFL announced today. The program, which enters its sixth year in 2022, is part of the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of international players and aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO