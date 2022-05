When you hear the term “all-inclusive,” you probably think of endless piña coladas, dreamy ocean views, and indulgent dining experiences. Club Med’s Michès Playa Esmeralda has all that and more. The 5-star, eco-certified resort in the Dominican Republic raises the bar for what it means to have fun and do right by the planet. Sustainability is at the center of the property, with solar panels, an on-site water glass bottling plant to eliminate single-use plastics, and employee uniforms created out of recycled plastic bottles. And the resort assists in the economic development for the community, with 75 percent of jobs filled locally.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO