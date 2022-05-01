ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7pSm_0fPmyig500

(NEXSTAR) – You turn on the local news in the morning or open your phone’s weather app and you see there’s a 30% chance of rain in the forecast.

You (quite reasonably) take that to mean there’s a 30% probability it will rain where you live and a 70% probability it won’t rain. Right?

Wrong. It also doesn’t mean it will rain 30% of the day.

The percent chance of rain (or snow or thunderstorms) is called the “Probability of Precipitation,” or PoP. The figure refers to the chance that the forecast area will see at least 0.01 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service .

When will La Niña end?

Here’s where things get even more complicated: What is the forecast area? That depends on where you’re getting your weather from.

As Nexstar’s KXAN explains, some meteorologists are giving out rain chances for a large area. KXAN is based in Austin, Texas, but covers weather across 15 counties. Just saying there’s a 50% chance of rain in their viewing area could mean some people see a lot of rain while other people three counties over see nothing. It could also mean everyone sees a little rain.

That’s why meteorologists will get more specific and give you information beyond just the top-line rain chance. KNWA in Arkansas breaks down its viewing area into ten blocks. From there, the meteorologist looks at weather models and determines how confident they are a block will see precipitation.

These US cities are warming fastest

The meteorologist uses that data to do some math: (how confident they are there will be precipitation) X (the area they believe will see precipitation) = PoP (probability of precipitation) a.k.a. percent rain chance.

Say the models show 50% confidence there will be rain over 50% of the area. That would be 0.5 X 0.5, which leaves us with 0.25, a 25% chance of rain.

Bear with us for one more example:

Say there’s 100% confidence there will be rain, but it’s only for 80% of the area. That’s 1 X 0.8, which is an 80% chance of rain.

You see an 80% chance of rain in your weather app, and you think, “It’s almost certainly going to rain today!” But what if you live outside that 80% rain area? You may end up seeing no rain at all, but the forecast was still accurate.

And remember, even when you understand what the rain chance means, it doesn’t tell you two key pieces of information: how long it’s going to rain and how much rain in total will fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman shot by girlfriend after breaking into home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman who they believe broke into her girlfriend’s home Wednesday, May 4. Sarah Sewell, 43, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of Crawford Lane for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they determined that Sewell had been shot in her […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after SWAT team raids home in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after they were found with several illegal drugs including cocaine and ecstasy. Algernon Grayson, 22, Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 46, were arrested after a SWAT team and K9 unit searched a home on the 100 block of N. Joseph Avenue in Prichard, according to […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm flattens Mobile Family Dollar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather flattened a Family Dollar in Mobile early Friday morning. It happened at about 3 am on Montgomery Street as a strong line of storms rolled through Mobile County. The storm crushed the Family Dollar that’s attached to a Greer’s. There appears to be a tree down and storm damage […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at PNC bank in Mobile

UPDATE: Car-to-car shooting in Mobile, 1 injured MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting at a PNC bank near the corner of Luckie Road and Stephens Road in Mobile. Police said information is limited. Officers are investigating. Police said they will provide updates as they learn more. This is […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
WKRG News 5

Counterfeit cash, drug arrest at Mobile motel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he was found with counterfeit cash and drugs at a hotel in Mobile, Monday, May 2. Nykori McClain, 37, was arrested after officers were called to America’s Best Inn on West I-65 Service Road South for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived at […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Will Rain#La Ni A
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Storm damage rips wall from building in Daphne

UPDATE(7:23 a.m.) — A home on Harmon Street was damaged in the storm. This home is the only one on the street to have sustained storm damage. The Window was broken and the roof was ripped apart. UPDATE(7:14 a.m.) — Along Capital Drive in Daphne two sheds have been blown down the street from the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in Louisiana accused of spitting out a dozen baggies full of drugs, marijuana found in rectum during medical examination

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with a disabled vehicle on Tuesday, May 3. The vehicle was located in the woods off of Hwy 10 near Bogalusa. Upon arrival, “deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle, Isaac G. Sabatier, 38, a resident of Music Street […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WKRG News 5

Stabbing at Dollar General in Mobile

UPDATE: Mobile Police said two men got into a fight outside the store. One stabbed the other. The man who was stabbed was alive as of 3:30 p.m., though police could not say how severe his injuries were. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that a person was stabbed at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Grand Bay men killed in head-on crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that killed two Grand Bay men.  Layne G. Pierce, 24, and  Sebastian S. Garcia, 52, were killed in a crash Wednesday, April 20, at Old Pascagoula Road in Mobile County. Investigators determined that the crash happened after Pierce’s […]
GRAND BAY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy