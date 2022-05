PORTLAND, Ore. — Before Oregon was the 33rd state admitted to the United States in 1859, it was known as the Oregon Territory, and before that, the Oregon Country. Great Britain and the U.S. went back and forth during a three-decade long dispute over where the boundary line for the U.S. should be with the Oregon Country at the center of it. That moment in history is called the Oregon Question.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO