Politics

Russia slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News national security correspondent David...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 10

Jim Bevard
4d ago

They will Never Capture Ukraine, They are In-Ept, ill Trained, Demoralized, Tired, Sick, want to go home. These soldiers now know Vladimir set them up against Innocent People, People they are Closely Related to in many Respects, not Familiar. God Help all of them

Reply(1)
12
Neanderthal Chief
3d ago

I have a feeling Ukrainians are preparing Putin a special present for his favorite holiday the May 9 parade…

Reply
4
Uncle Draza
4d ago

But the US just sent the Ukrops 200 M113s to save the day! Hahahahaha...no one in their right mind would crawl inside one of those since 1965...and even then they were aluminum sided troop ovens.

Reply(2)
3
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Eastern Ukraine#National Security
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
CBS News

Ukraine army fires rockets at Russian military targets

Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
