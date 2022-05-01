Russia slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine
CBS News national security correspondent David...www.cbsnews.com
CBS News national security correspondent David...www.cbsnews.com
They will Never Capture Ukraine, They are In-Ept, ill Trained, Demoralized, Tired, Sick, want to go home. These soldiers now know Vladimir set them up against Innocent People, People they are Closely Related to in many Respects, not Familiar. God Help all of them
I have a feeling Ukrainians are preparing Putin a special present for his favorite holiday the May 9 parade…
But the US just sent the Ukrops 200 M113s to save the day! Hahahahaha...no one in their right mind would crawl inside one of those since 1965...and even then they were aluminum sided troop ovens.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10