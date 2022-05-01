Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Western Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, Bradford, northern Alachua, Baker, Union, southwestern Duval and southeastern Charlton Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near St. George to near Bryceville to near Glen St. Mary to near Raiford to 7 miles north of Gainesville Airport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Starke, Lake Butler, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Taylor, Alachua, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Worthington Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHARLTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO