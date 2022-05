BOONE — A conference baseball title will not be coming home to Boone after the Watauga Pioneers were blown out by South Caldwell 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday. Hosted by the Spartans (14-7), the May 3 game was the second round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament. It was the first tournament game for the home team, who was tied for the top seed in the tournament alongside Alexander Central, while No. 3 Watauga (15-7) beat Ashe 10-0 a day prior in the first round.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO