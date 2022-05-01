ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rain the final two days of the month made it one of the wettest Aprils on record for the city of Rochester. Rochester received an inch of rain Friday...

City
Rochester, MN
Bring Me The News

Flood warnings in multiple areas of Minnesota, with situation set to worsen

Flood warnings are in place across several regions of Minnesota as this weekend's rain and snowmelt continues to cause rivers to rise and leave fields and roads under water. The National Weather Service has flood warnings in place across an area of northwestern Minnesota east of Grand Forks, an area that has seen heavy rain following on from heavy snow earlier this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Should Be A Busy Weekend For SE Minnesota Farmers

Waseca, MN (KROC AM News) - Farmers in southeast Minnesota are expected to be super busy the next week as they will finally have decent weather for their spring planting. Recent cold and wet weather has kept many from getting into their fields, unlike a year ago. The latest Weekly...
WASECA, MN
KFIL Radio

Major Rochester Road Project Set to Begin on Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A major road project is scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Rochester. The City of Rochester says crews are expected to begin work on converting a section of 65th Street Northwest from a rural road into a city street with a 30 mph speed limit. The project involves the area running from 50th to 60th Avenue Northwest and will include features designed to increase safety and traffic flow, along with new pedestrian-bike paths linking existing trails to the new Dakota Middle School.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering southbound Highway 52 from 37th Street when it hit the center median around 10:45 p.m. The driver of the car,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Comedy Club Finds New Home in Rochester

Fans of standup comedy will be excited to hear that Goonie’s Comedy Club is planning to reopen soon in Rochester. The original club closed in 2016, after a decade in downtown Rochester because the building they were operating in was sold. The club wasn’t dark for long as they...
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

Heavy rainfall totals over SW Iowa

Showers and thunderstorms the past two days have brought heavy rainfall over much of SW Iowa and the Missouri border, as cool and wet weather retains its grip on Central Iowa’s forecast. Late Friday night, strong thunderstorms brought severe weather and tornadoes to Kansas, with the same system then pushing heavy rain into SW Iowa […]
IOWA STATE
KFIL Radio

Get a Free Plant on Sunday at Rochester Business

A Rochester, Minnesota business is celebrating a gigantic 55th birthday on Sunday, May 1st, with cupcakes, a food truck, and free plants!. Flowers by Jerry in Rochester, Minnesota Celebrating Huge Birthday with Free Plants!. Although we are still feeling a bit cold in Minnesota, quite a few people are ready...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Heads-up For Users Of Downtown Rochester Parking Ramps

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s spring cleaning time for Rochester’s downtown city-owned parking ramps, which means they will be closed for a day or two. The ramps need to be closed for washing, painting and restriping. Contract customers will have access to other facilities during the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Now Open…Another Coffee Shop in SE Rochester!

If you are craving a cup of coffee in Southeast Rochester, Minnesota, you will NOT have a problem finding a place to caffeinate. Another coffee shop is now open by Cub Foods and even offers a drive-thru experience. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Now Open in Rochester, Minnesota. Have you...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Gym in Minnesota Offering Free Membership to Teens

It’s hard to believe it but summer vacation is just about here for kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. If you've got teenagers, finding inexpensive things to do to help them stay busy and active that doesn't involve video games is a challenge. Especially in Rochester. A little bit of good news popped up in my inbox the other day and one business wants your teens to hang out with them, for free, all summer long. Oh, and a teenager from each state is winning a $500 scholarship too!
ROCHESTER, MN
