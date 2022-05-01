ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rain the final two days of the month made it one of the wettest Aprils on record for the city of Rochester. Rochester received an inch of rain Friday...

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

