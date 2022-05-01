One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

The topic of romantic places came up today and it got me thinking about some of the best spots to go for a romantic date night or even a romantic weekend getaway. So I did a little digging and ended up finding a list of the 13 most romantic places in Minnesota. Some of them are up north, of course, but I wanted to focus on ones that are a little closer to home.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO