'He was willing to go out in a shootout with PD'

 4 days ago

Body camera video released Thursday of the incident where a Phoenix police officer was shot sheds more detail about the suspect. Police said the suspect’s girlfriend told them he was suicidal and had considered suicide by police.

The video at a northeast Phoenix gas station parking lot showed the suspect, Nicholas Cowan, driving up and immediately shooting the Phoenix officer, who was later identified in Phoenix police document as Officer Denise Bruce-Jones. The 24-year Phoenix Police Department veteran at last report was improving but still in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wound.

A clip from the Thursday, April 14, incident includes the other officer on scene, identified in a document only as “Officer Toma,” on the radio discussing what Cowan’s girlfriend had told police. She said her boyfriend was suicidal, had been attempting self-harm and had earlier tried to initiate a confrontation with police.

“He did fire a round inside the home, hoping PD would respond yesterday,” Toma is heard saying on the video. “…She also mentioned that he was willing to go out in a shootout with PD.”

That motivation of suicide by police clearly seemed to change as events unfolded. Toma fired back at Cowan after he shot Bruce-Jones. After a short shootout, which was shown on the body cam video, Cowan fled the scene in his car.

Cowan evaded law enforcement for three days before being found at a Scottsdale residence, where he was in an hours-long standoff with police before his arrest. A Phoenix police stated Cowan did not surrender, but police were able to apprehend him without incident.

An arrest report of an accomplice, Michael Hankins, who police allege helped Cowan evade police, stated the Scottsdale residence that was the site of that standoff with police on Sunday, April 17 was an Airbnb that Hankins booked for Cowan to stay in.

Nicholas Cowan
Michael Hankins

Prior to that, Cowan had stayed at Hankins’ home in central Phoenix. Cowan also allegedly drove with another accomplice to her home in Prescott Valley before returning to the Phoenix area.

Police also released a portion of Cowan’s girlfriend’s 911 call. She stated Cowan was trying to kill himself. She said he was hitting himself with a bat on the head, limbs and body and had wrapped a cord around his neck. Toma is also heard on the body cam video mentioning the woman said Cowan had tried to kill himself by wrapping a phone cord around his neck.

On the 911 call, the woman tells police she is at a gas station. She didn’t want them to come to the residence for fear Cowan would turn violent against the police.

“I think if the cops show up there, it’s gonna be — it’s not gonna be good for — I don’t think it’s gonna go good,” the caller said. She also told police Cowan had a gun.

An earlier police report said the woman had told police Cowan had attempted self-harm and had attempted to assault her. The body cam video and 911 call to not mention any attempts to harm the woman, but don’t negate them either. When Toma mentioned Cowan had fired a gun in their home, he did not mention where the gun was aimed, only that Cowan’s alleged intent was to lure police to the home.

The body cam video shows Cowan arriving a the gas station and the girlfriend immediately recognizing his car. Cowan rolled down the passenger window and immediately fired his gun, hitting Bruce-Jones, who was standing near Cowan’s girlfriend when Cowan fired. It’s not clear who Cowan was targeting.

After the initial shots, Toma took cover behind another car in the parking lot and returning fire. Cowan then redirects his fire toward Toma and the two exchange several shots before Cowan drives away. The video shows multiple rounds from Cowan’s gun hit the window of the gas station market immediately behind Toma.

Cowan has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a drive-by shooting and one count of prohibited possession of a weapon. He is being held without bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2.

The accomplice who allegedly drove Cowan to her home in Prescott Valley, Nicole Montalbano, has also been arrested. However, Montalbano’s arrest report mentions a third accomplice who helped Cowan evade capture who has yet to be arrested.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.

