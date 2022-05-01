ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD rolls out summer violence reduction plan day after unprecedented meeting with Mayor Adams

By Christina Fan
CNN
 4 days ago
NEW YORK -- The NYPD has started rolling out its summer violence reduction plan to address gun violence and other crimes that are surging.

Starting Sunday, every borough will have at least one inspector working as a violence reduction coordinator who can quickly deploy cops and resources, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The Bronx has two.

Forty precincts will get additional officers and modify shifts to start three hours earlier.

It all comes the day after Mayor Eric Adams held an unprecedented meeting at 1 Police Plaza with all 77 precinct commanders to address surging crime, among other issues.

The mayor asked for ideas and laid out his vision on how to stop the city's rising tide of crime ahead of the summer.

"This was not about bringing them in, dressing them down. This was about lifting them up," Adams said.

The number of shootings citywide continues to climb. As of April 28, there were 441 shooting victims -- nearly nine percent more compared to the same time last year and up 85 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Saturday night, a food delivery worker on a scooter was shot and killed in Queens.

"In order to start policing the city safely again, I heard across the board, it's time to get back to the basics," Adams said. "We also need every other agency in the city engaged."

Adams said he was surprised to learn many officers do not know what's expected of them. For example, Adams wants them to issue summonses for turnstile jumping, a crime he said often leads to more serious ones.

