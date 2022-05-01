ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

A Taste of Grove City Preview

By Latricia Polk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Taste of Grove City is back and it's a reason to explore new...

Comments / 2

NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

‘Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt’ kicks off today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bourbon lovers who like a bit of mystery might like this: Columbus-based Watershed Distillery, partnering with Ohio Liquor, is releasing six exclusive single-barrel selections in 29 stores throughout the state beginning today - Monday, May 2. The release – billed as Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt -...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin County, Ohio, in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top two homes sold in Ohio’s largest county last month went for more than $3 million each. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases. Excluding transfers for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio lottery prizes remain: Where locals win big

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans’ pockets just got deeper after playing scratch-off games. The Ohio Lottery posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too. $100,000 winners: A man from Seville tested his luck with the April 25 Powerball drawing […]
CLEVELAND, OH
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
PennLive.com

No cash, no masks: Kennywood, Cedar Point, other amusement parks hope for busy season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The amusement park season is officially under way in Ohio, and for the first time in three years, the pandemic is not expected to dominate operations. Regional amusement parks – including Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, and Kennywood, Waldameer and Idlewild in Pennsylvania – are hoping for a robust season in 2022, thanks to pent-up travel demand and a renewed interest in nearby destinations due to high gas prices.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio governor: Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley projected winners

Full 2022 Results County by County ResultsStatewide ResultsAthens CountyCoshocton CountyCrawford CountyDelaware CountyFairfield CountyFayette CountyFranklin CountyGuernsey CountyHardin CountyHocking CountyKnox CountyLicking CountyMadison CountyMarion CountyMorgan CountyMorrow CountyPerry CountyPickaway CountyPike CountyRoss CountyUnion County COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley were projected primary winners by the Associated Press Tuesday, positioning them to […]
OHIO STATE
WLKY.com

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngstown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Changes coming to COTA routes starting Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is making scheduled changes to a handful of bus lines starting Monday. The following transit lines are affected by changes: 5 Refugee / W 5th Avenue 21 Hilliard-Rome 41 Crosswoods – Polaris 42 Sharon Woods 43 Westerville 44 Easton 45 New Albany 46 Gahanna 51 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

4 must-try rooftop bars in Columbus

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather warms up. Details: A playful bar offering both sports and nightlife. Perks: Yes, there's a seesaw. You've probably seen it on Instagram. Address: 906 N. High St. 2. Lincoln Social. Details: A laid-back lounge that's great for catching...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dr. Amy Acton accepts role leading Columbus nonprofit group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A project to increase access to central Ohio’s main rivers and creeks has a new leader, and it’s a name familiar to many. Dr. Amy Acton, who served as Ohio’s health director during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, was named Thursday the director of RAPID 5. RAPID 5 is […]
COLUMBUS, OH

