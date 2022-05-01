ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

William Arlen Moorehead

By Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Arlen Moorehead,89, of Zanesville went Home to be with the Lord on Friday April 29, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Gratiot, Ohio on May 10, 1932 to the late Charles C. and Lillie Burrier Moorehead. He graduated from Hopewell High School and...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Mary Lou Scott

Mary Lou Scott 93, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Cedar Hills Care Center, Zanesville. She was born July 1, 1928, in Killbuck, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Lillian Englehardt. She married Charles E. Scott on November 22, 1947. Mary Lou, along...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Jeffrey L. Evans

Jeffrey Lee Evans, 64 of Mansfield, formerly of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, while at Ohio Health of Mansfield. Jeff was born in Columbus on August 7, 1957. He is the son of the late Herbert and E. Virginia (Ridgely) Evans. Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Philo High School, and earned his Bachelors in Elementary Education with a minor in Music Education from Muskingum University. Jeff was an avid percussionist, and wrote and performed music for several instrumental bands, including the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra. Jeff proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he was a member of the Army Band.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Warren Keith Denman

Warren Keith Denman, 79 of Zanesville died at 9:00 PM Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Altercare Zanesville. He was born on Wednesday, July 15, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lester Jay Denman and Lola M. Wiles Denman. Warren had worked at McCullough Wrought Iron and later with...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Jack D. Murphy

52, of Mooresville, passed away on April 29, 2022. Jack was born on March 10, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio to Roger and Virgene Murphy. Jack was a graduate of Philo High School in Ohio. From a very young age, Jack loved to take things apart, build unique projects from scratch and cultivate his amazing creativeness. He went on to study at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. Jack worked for Rolls Royce as an Engineering Technician for most of his career and just recently for United Airlines as an Aircraft Technician. Jack married Cassie in 1996 and went on to have 2 beautiful children, Chloe and Jake. Jack was the life of the party and a prankster who loved to play tricks on his family and friends! He had an adventurous spirit, loved being outdoors and had no fear! He “made” his own rules, played by them and lived by them! Jack was a thrill seeker who enjoyed being outdoors. Whether it was being in the woods watching for eagles, kayaking or hiking, he loved being one with nature. Jack was an “early riser” and often could be found cooking breakfast for anyone and everyone who was ready to eat. He was also known as the “Grill Master”, who made a masterpiece of any piece of meat that he cooked on the grill. He never knew a stranger and particularly loved to visit and listen to stories of friends and family much older than himself. He loved to spend time with his family and was always up for an adventure! Jack shared with his family that “when my time comes, make sure that my friends and family know that I always lived my best life”!
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Don L. Hupp

Don L. Hupp, 93, of Woodsfield, died at 12:12 P.M. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Arbors of Woodsfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1929, in Woodsfield, a son of the late Grace Agin Hupp. Don had worked for Ohio Ferro Alloy until it closed and was a self-employed carpenter. Don was a jack of all trades who could fix most things and was a Methodist by Faith. The most important thing in Don’s life was family.
WOODSFIELD, OH
WHIZ

Ellen L. Knight

Ellen L. Knight, 67, of Nashport, died at 9:14 PM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 20, 1954, in Chillicothe, a daughter of the late Eldon L. and Editha Bowman Knight. She attended Rushing Wings Church and had worked at McKenzie Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon, in the Scheduling Department.
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

Dave “Grump” Greiner

A Celebration of Life will be held for Dave “Grump” Greiner, from 1 to 4PM, Saturday, May 14th, 2022, at Vista Golf Course, 2600 Hennessey Drive, Nashport, Ohio. Dave “Grump” Greiner, 68, passed away Thursday April 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. THE...
NASHPORT, OH

Community Policy