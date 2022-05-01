William Arlen Moorehead

52, of Mooresville, passed away on April 29, 2022. Jack was born on March 10, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio to Roger and Virgene Murphy. Jack was a graduate of Philo High School in Ohio. From a very young age, Jack loved to take things apart, build unique projects from scratch and cultivate his amazing creativeness. He went on to study at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. Jack worked for Rolls Royce as an Engineering Technician for most of his career and just recently for United Airlines as an Aircraft Technician. Jack married Cassie in 1996 and went on to have 2 beautiful children, Chloe and Jake. Jack was the life of the party and a prankster who loved to play tricks on his family and friends! He had an adventurous spirit, loved being outdoors and had no fear! He “made” his own rules, played by them and lived by them! Jack was a thrill seeker who enjoyed being outdoors. Whether it was being in the woods watching for eagles, kayaking or hiking, he loved being one with nature. Jack was an “early riser” and often could be found cooking breakfast for anyone and everyone who was ready to eat. He was also known as the “Grill Master”, who made a masterpiece of any piece of meat that he cooked on the grill. He never knew a stranger and particularly loved to visit and listen to stories of friends and family much older than himself. He loved to spend time with his family and was always up for an adventure! Jack shared with his family that “when my time comes, make sure that my friends and family know that I always lived my best life”!

