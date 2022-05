Indianapolis — Former Stonington standout Kevin Ferrer homered and drove in three runs as No. 15 UConn beat Butler 17-4 in a Big East Conference baseball game on Sunday. Casey Dana also homered and was 3-for-4 with five RBI for the Huskies (37-8, 11-1). Ferrer's homer, a solo shot in the sixth inning, was his first of the season. Ferrer also had a two-run double in the seventh. Enzo Stefanoni (6-1) pitched the first 5.2 innings for the win, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts and no walks.

STONINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO