Rochester, MN

One of The Wettest Aprils on Record For Rochester

By Luke Lonien
KROC News
KROC News
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rain the final two days of the month made it one of the wettest Aprils on record for the city of Rochester. Rochester received an inch of rain Friday...

