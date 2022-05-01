Alex Verdugo sitting for Boston on Sunday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. The Braves included Demeritte in the initial lineup, but he was later seen walking out of the clubhouse with a trainer on Wednesday morning. The cause of the scratch is unknown at this time. Guillermo Heredia is now starting in right field and batting ninth.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup. Andrew Knizner will retain his spot behind the plate and catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson. Knizner will bat sixth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals.
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kevin Smith starting at third base. Smith will bat seventh versus left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Rays. numberFire's models project Smith for...
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gordon will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Byron Buxton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gordon for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Eli White moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Vincent has been upgraded to available and will play in Game 2 on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the 76ers. Vincent's Game 2 projection includes 9.2 points,...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kepler will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trevor Larnach starting in right field. Larnach will bat fourth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Larnach for 11.3 FanDuel...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kiermaier will start in center field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for 8.3 FanDuel points...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Kyle Bradish on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Twins. Anthony Bemboom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project 7.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Luplow will move to the bench on Wednesday with David Peralta starting in left field and batting third versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Peralta for 10.6 FanDuel...
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Matt Brash and Seattle. Jeremy Pena moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Culberson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brad Miller starting at third base. Miller will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Miller for 7.2...
Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston and bat eighth versus right-hander Matt Brash and Seattle. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rojas will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 10.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Phillips will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Kiermaier starting in center field. Kiermaier will bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for...
Cleveland Guardians utility-man Richie Palacios is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Palacios will man left field after Oscar Mercado was benched at home against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Palacios to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Thursday and bat fifth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Brandon Lowe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 9.6 FanDuel points...
San Diego Padres outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will start in right field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 8.2 FanDuel points...
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is starting in Thursday's contest against the Houston Astros. Baddoo will man center field after the Tigers benched Derek Hill against right-hander Jose Urquidy. numberFire's models project Baddoo to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
