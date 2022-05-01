ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Andy Greene: Not sure about future

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Greene hasn't made a decision about returning to the NHL next season, Andrew Gross of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

UBS Arena Feeling Like Home for Islanders

The Islanders have settled into their new arena after first year. The opening of UBS Arena was the biggest win of the season for the New York Islanders. The Islanders unveiled their state-of-the-art new - and permanent - home on Nov. 20, which marked the start of a new era in the team's history.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

5 Canadiens Takeaways From End of Season Player Availability

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes as well as several players met with the media one final time this season on Saturday following locker cleanups, exit meetings, and physicals which signal the start of a busy summer for the Habs. Here’s a recap of the main talking points throughout the day.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Jared Spurgeon Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking Pavel Buchnevich

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5,000 by NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the leg. With 1:24 remaining in game one the Wild were trailing 4-0, a frustrated Spurgeon cross-checked Buchnevich in the back of the leg, just above the left skate. This is a dangerous play. Some might argue this is also sending a message.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Wings fire head coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings have fired head coach Jeff Blashill according to Larry Lage of the Associated Press. In a decision that was announced on Saturday, Blashill coached the Red Wings for seven seasons but was unable to make the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the last six seasons. Now,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Greene
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Naming the Red Wings’ Most Valuable Player

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, and Kyle Knopp are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI
Tribune-Review

What you need to know about the New York Rangers

Whether it be Bill Cook, Bryan Hextall, Andy Bathgate, Rod Gilbert, Brian Leetch or Henrik Lundqvist, the New York Rangers typically have been built on star power. The current edition of the Rangers doesn’t necessarily have any players who are sure-fire bets for the Hockey Hall of Fame — at least not yet — but they have more than a few luminaries who can do some damage to the Penguins’ hopes of getting out of the first round of the playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Devils On The Trading Block This Offseason

The New Jersey Devils will continue to improve their roster this offseason to break their postseason drought in 2022-23. General manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald will go back to the drawing board during the summer to solve the Devils’ goaltending dilemma to find the right netminder for the team. Goaltending was one of the ongoing issues for the 2021-22 Devils that hindered their success as seven goaltenders – Mackenzie Blackwood, Jon Gillies, Scott Wedgewood, Jonathan Bernier, Nico Daws, Akira Schmid, and Andrew Hammond all started between the posts for them this year.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Newsday
FOX Sports

NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday's incident...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

DSN’s 2021-22 Detroit Red Wings season report card

The Detroit Red Wings are now officially in the offseason. three months have been a monumental disappointment after having initially flirted with a Wild Card playoff spot, there are several positives that they’ll be taking into the offseason – perhaps none more than the emergence of defenseman Moritz Seider, who will not only be a Calder Trophy finalist for the NHL’s top rookie but will almost certainly be a candidate for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in the near future.
DETROIT, MI
News 12

Quest for the Cup: Rangers playoff preview with Adam Graves

The Rangers are bringing playoff hockey back to Madison Square Garden beginning on Tuesday night vs. the Penguins. The Blueshirts had more than 50 wins this season and are pursuing their first Stanley Cup since their legendary 1994 championship run. News 12's Kevin Maher spoke with Adam Graves, a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Game 1 Preview

The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will play Game 1 tonight in a best-of-seven series that many feel has the potential to go the distance. During the regular season, the Blues (49-22-11) had the Wild’s (53-22-7) number in all three of their games against one another. Averaging 5.33 goals scored per game against Minnesota this season, the Blues are ready to flex their offensive abilities once more to tame the Wild and contend for their second Stanley Cup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy