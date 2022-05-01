ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Practicing Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ovechkin (upper body) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Doc Rivers' commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost 76ers in Game 1 vs. Heat, and could easily cost them the series

The gambling community earned a rare, collective victory on Monday when Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers announced that DeAndre Jordan was going to start Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat. The Heat were favored by just three points in the first quarter of Game 1, but Jordan's presence insured a lopsided opening frame. Why? Because late-stage DeAndre Jordan has built up a remarkable track record of dragging his teams down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Game-time call

Leddy (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy was excellent in Game 1, as he was a major part of shutting down Minnesota's top line, so it'd be a major loss for St. Louis if he's unable to go Wednesday. Check back for confirmation on his status once the Blues take the ice for pregame warmups.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting on Wednesday

Fleury will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis, source reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Fleury wasn't great in Monday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, and the Wild have a highly-capable No. 2 option in Cam Talbot, but the team will nonetheless turn to Flower in goal for a pivotal Game 2. If Fleury falters once again, don't be surprised to see Talbot get the nod for Friday's Game 3.
NHL
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Capitals#Panthers#On The Ice#The Washington Post#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Sitting front end of twin bill

Acuna is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna is now sitting for the second time in six games since he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list last Thursday, but the rest days should become less frequent for the 24-year-old as he becomes further removed from the ACL tear he suffered last July. Guillermo Heredia will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Acuna, who has gone 3-for-17 with a walk, two stolen bases and an RBI since returning to action. Expect Acuna to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Cardinals opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

With the NFL draft and the bulk of free agency in the rear-view mirror, it's now time to shift our focus to the 2022 season. The Arizona Cardinals would want nothing more, as this offseason hasn't been one of their favorites. Kyler Murray and the front office have been in the headlines as they continue to work through a potential contract extension, and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games due to PEDs.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not starting Thursday

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Exits Thursday's game

Castellanos exited Thursday's game against the Mets after getting by a pitch near his wrist and forearm area, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos was examined by trainers after the hit-by-pitch, and it originally appeared as if he would stay in the game. His removal may have been precautionary as Philadelphia was up 7-1 at the time. Roman Quinn replaced Castellanos in right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Begins stonemason career

Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Steps in for Hader

Williams closed out the Reds on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning. Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Josh Hader was unavailable due to mid-back spasms. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have another one of the best relievers in baseball in Williams, who can step in for saves while Hader is ailing, though it doesn't sound like the lefty will be out more than a few additional days as a result of this particular issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Rejoins St. Louis

The Cardinals recalled Naughton from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Just one day after being optioned to Memphis, Naughton will rejoin the Cardinals as a replacement for Steven Matz (personal), who was placed on the bereavement list. Matz isn't scheduled to make his next start until Saturday in San Francisco, so assuming he's back by then, Naughton won't be needed in the rotation. Instead, look for Naughton to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen while Matz is away from the team.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Placed on bereavement list

Matz was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list. Matz started Monday against the Royals, so his next turn in the rotation lines up to come Saturday in San Francisco. He'll be eligible to return by then, but it's possible his next outing will be slightly delayed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

