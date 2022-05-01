Moss has water solutions

Name: Scott Moss.

Age: 63.

Town/neighborhood: Sun City, Sun City West, Peoria, Glendale.

Business name: Sun City Water Solutions, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday; 623-218-6281, call any time to leave a message; suncitywatersolutions1@gmail.com; visit suncitywatersolutions.net.

Personal background highlights : Born and raised in South Dakota. Now full-time Sun City residents.

Professional Background: Owned water softener treatment company in South Dakota. Forty-five years of business ownerships, sales and customer care.

When and why I started my business here: After moving to Sun City, people that live in Sun City told me it would be nice to have a local full-time resident and company in Sun City they could call with their questions. My wife and I started the company in 2021. I use a national supplier that has an office in Goodyear. I offer choices of high end water treatment equipment. American made, and bought in America. Never a charge to come to your home or business to test your water and give information on your choices and prices.

What I like about doing business here: Helping and meeting people every day. Listening to their wants, needs and concerns. Seeing people happy and smiling about their choice they made with me. This is one of the rewarding parts of my business. Great to see the support of the communities in my business, and to see the company growing with customers every day.

What I do: Helping customers with their water treatment. I offer sales and service for water softeners, whole house filters, reverse osmosis systems, water heaters, recirculation pumps, garbage disposals, softener salt delivery. Work area is Sun City and surrounding communities. All these services are for residential and commercial use. Certified in water filter treatment.

What I am excited about: My wife and I growing older in Sun City and working with local people. Getting involved with other clubs, activities and volunteering opportunities.

Interest and hobbies: Collector cars, motorcycles, golf. finding new things to see, activities to enjoy, experiences around Arizona and Phoenix area to enjoy.

Editor’s Note: If you would like your business profiled here, please email rbradshaw@iniusa.org to obtain a form to fill out and return.