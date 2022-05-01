ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Reunited! Mother who went on hunger strike for 21 days in bid for Home Office to grant visa to her Ukrainian best friend speaks of her relief she's finally safe in UK

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A mother who went on hunger strike for 21 days to secure her Ukrainian best friend a visa has spoken of her relief after their reunion in the UK.

Kristina Korniiuk, 34, of Kyiv, arrived at the Cambridge home of Rend Platings today from Poland after a journey which took more than 24 hours.

Ms Platings applied for a visa for her friend on the first day the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched on March 18.

But the mother-of-one's desperate wait for the Home Office to take action prompted her to launch a hunger strike

Ms Korniiuk - whose family remain in Ukraine - has now been granted a visa and the pair have been tearfully reunited at the Cambridge mother's home which she painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag to celebrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNNij_0fPmpxLr00
Cambridge-based campaigner Rend Platings (right) and her daughter Samantha with her Ukrainian best friend Kristina Korniiuk (left) as they are reunited at her home in Cambridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKMl7_0fPmpxLr00
Mother-of-one Ms Platings, right, with daughter Samantha, middle, whose house is painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag, said it is both 'wonderful' and 'surreal' to have her friend, Kristina, right,  by her side

Ms Platings, who went on hunger strike for 21 days after the visa application was made for her friend, said their reunion was 'amazing'.

She told the PA news agency: 'For me it feels really, really wonderful. It's a little bit surreal. And it's kind of quite hard to believe.

'But you know what, I've always wanted her to come and to show her Cambridge.

'It's just a shame it was in this situation, but on balance we're happier that she's safe. And I think it's just the right thing to do for her.

'I hope that she'll be able to make the most out of it and find that she makes friends over here and that she, instead of losing her country, she kind of gains another community that she can become close to.

'Then hopefully we'll all be able to visit her back in Ukraine when this is all over.'

The British Iraqi businesswoman told the Financial Times on day eight of her hunger strike - April 8 - the fault lay with the Home Office having technical issues.

She claimed they acknowledged the application for Ms Korniiuk and did a criminal-background check in her weeks worth of wait.

She said: 'That would mean having to admit they have made a mistake. But it would make a huge amount of difference to people who are waiting with bombs going off all around them and who are in fear for their lives in Ukraine.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHvuU_0fPmpxLr00
Reflecting on the moment she saw her friend (left) on Sunday morning, Ms Platings (right) said: 'I think the first thing I felt was just really relieved, and the second thing was that I just couldn't believe that she's actually here'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csV2G_0fPmpxLr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cLK0_0fPmpxLr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6RNx_0fPmpxLr00
Rend Platings, right, with her Ukrainian best friend Kristina Korniiuk and daughter, who went on hunger strike until Kristina's visa was approved and painted her house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, will be her sponsor whilst she is in the UK.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqDkN_0fPmpxLr00
The pair, who have been friends for three years after meeting in a restaurant, last saw each other at the beginning of February

Reflecting on the moment she saw her friend this morning, Ms Platings said: 'I think the first thing I felt was just really relieved, and the second thing was that I just couldn't believe that she's actually here.'

Ms Korniiuk said while she is happy to be in England she would prefer if it was under better circumstances.

She told the PA: 'To tell you the truth I'm too tired to be feeling anything.

'Well it's a curious mixture of feelings - sadness, tiredness.

'Don't get me wrong, I was happy, but it's been more than 24 hours now, and it's been a bus, then a train, then a sleepless night at the airport, then a plane here, then an hour drive from the airport.'

She said she stayed in Kyiv for the first three weeks of the invasion before moving to the west of the country.

Her parents, grandfather and other family members are still in Kyiv, while her brother is working for the military.

She said she is worried about her family in the Ukrainian capital, but realises it was her parents' choice to stay there.

She added: 'I tried really hard to convince them. Well I mean we are all adults and we have responsibilities for our lives, so they decided to stay and I couldn't convince them.'

Ms Platings, who has an eight-year-old daughter called Samantha, said she wants her friend to rest up and is then looking forward to her having a 'sanctuary' and 'some kind of normality'.

The pair, who have been friends for three years after meeting in a restaurant, last saw each other at the beginning of February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpKBq_0fPmpxLr00

The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline UKRAINE REFUGEE APPEAL

Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis.

Calling upon that human spirit, we are now launching an appeal to raise money for refugees from Ukraine.

For, surely, no one can fail to be moved by the heartbreaking images and stories of families – mostly women, children, the infirm and elderly – fleeing from Russia's invading armed forces.

As this tally of misery increases over the coming days and months, these innocent victims of a tyrant will require accommodation, schools and medical support.

All donations to the Mail Ukraine Appeal will be distributed to charities and aid organisations providing such essential services.

In the name of charity and compassion, we urge all our readers to give swiftly and generously.

TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE

Donate at www.mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate

To add Gift Aid to a donation – even one already made – complete an online form found here: mymail.co.uk/ukraine

Via bank transfer, please use these details:

Account name: Mail Force Charity

Account number: 48867365

Sort code: 60-00-01

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA CHEQUE

Make your cheque payable to 'Mail Force' and post it to: Mail Newspapers Ukraine Appeal, GFM, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 8JY

TO MAKE A DONATION FROM THE US

You can donate via CAF America at: https://donations.cafamerica.org/mail-force/

Or

US readers can donate to the appeal via a bank transfer to Associated Newspapers or by sending checks to dailymail.com HQ at 51 Astor Place (9th floor), New York, NY 10003.

Checks in the US need to be made out to 'CAF America' and have 'Mail Force Ukraine Appeal' in the memo.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strike#A Visa#Russia#Ukrainian#The Home Office#Pa News Agency
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin is desperate to stay in power because his successor may want to ASSASSINATE him, former US general warns

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be desperate to remain in power for fear of what his successor might do to him, a former top US general has said. In the cutthroat halls of Russian power politics, where he cannot rely on the rule of law and institutions of government to protect him, Vladimir Putin may be in real danger from senior military and security figures over Russia's catastrophic performance in the invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy